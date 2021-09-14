Justin Gaard has added another item on his growing list of University of Minnesota athletics duty with the announcement Tuesday he will be the new play-by-play radio voice of the Gophers women's basketball team.

The announcement came from Gophers athletics and it's multimedia rightsholder Learfield Gophers Sports Properties. Gaard is the producer of the "Bumper to Bumper" radio show with Dan Barreiro on KFAN radio and appears with Barreiro on Fox9's "Enough Said."

Gaard is also the pre-game host and sideline reporter for the Gophers football radio broadcast, and co-hosts the P.J. Fleck radio and TV shows.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity and am looking forward to the season,'' Gaard said in the news release. "Coach [Lindsay] Whalen is one of the finest people I have ever met, and I am excited to work with her, the staff and their tremendous student-athletes.''

Gaard replaces Corbu Stathes, who was recently hired as the radio voice for St. Thomas. Gaard will worth with longtime analyst Lynnette Sjoquist.