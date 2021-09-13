Gophers seniors Stephanie Samedy and CC McGraw received Big Ten women's volleyball player of the week honors Monday after leading their team to top-15 wins vs. Stanford and Oregon last week.

Samedy was named Big Ten player of the week after recording 20 kills and 14 digs in the four-set victory against No. 14 Stanford, and 20 kills and 16 digs in the five-set victory over No. 11 Oregon. The returning All-American outside hitter has 20 or more kills in five matches this season.

McGraw, a former Hopkins standout and defensive specialist, picked up the Big Ten defensive player of the week award after averaging 24.5 digs in two matches against nationally-ranked Pac-12 opponents, including a season-best 30 digs against the Ducks.

The Gophers (3-3), who moved up two spots to No. 11 in the coaches poll, host the Diet Coke Classic against St. Thomas on Thursday and Iowa State on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.