The Gophers and Minnesota Duluth men's hockey teams joined in the tributes for Adam Johnson on Friday, honoring the late UMD forward before and during their game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Johnson, who died at age 29 while playing in England last Saturday, played two seasons for the Bulldogs from 2015 to '17, helping them reach the 2017 Frozen Four. The team hung his No. 7 jersey on the glass behind its bench Friday night. Forward Blake Biondi, who usually wears that number, wore 27 instead.

The Bulldogs also displayed a decal with Johnson's initials on the backs of their helmets. A moment of silence was held before the game, and UMD will honor Johnson on Saturday before the home-and-home series finale at AMSOIL Arena.

A Hibbing native, Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when he died after being cut on the neck by a skate blade. The Gophers ordered neck guards last week, but defenseman Mike Koster was the only player to receive his in time for Friday's game. Koster wore the guard Friday, and a few UMD players also used neck protectors.