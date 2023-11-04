Bob Motzko was trying to be patient. The Gophers men's hockey coach believed that players like Rhett Pitlick and Bryce Brodzinski would find their scoring touch soon, though he admitted last week it wasn't happening as quickly as he wished.

Motzko got what he wanted Friday, when the No. 6 Gophers rolled to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Pitlick and defenseman Cal Thomas got their first goals of the season, and Brodzinski and Oliver Moore also scored as the Gophers broke a three-game losing streak.

Thomas got things started 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the game, scoring on a rebound as the Gophers pushed the pace. Brodzinski added a goal with 15.9 seconds left in the period, and Moore made it 3-0 at 1:14 of the second.

After Pitlick's goal at 9:51 of the third, the 14th-ranked Bulldogs ended the shutout with Carter Loney's goal at 16:03. Brodzinski added an empty-net goal at 18:28.

The Gophers outshot the Bulldogs 30-15. The loss was the third in a row for UMD.

The game was the Gophers' first this season with a complete lineup. Captain Mike Koster, a defenseman, made his season debut after recovering from a knee injury.

Bulldogs goaltender Zach Stejskal was injured in the third period during a net-front scramble that produced the Gophers' fourth goal. Stejskal, who stopped 17 shots, was helped off the ice. He was replaced by Matthew Thiessen.

After the Gophers were swept by Wisconsin last weekend — and tumbled from the No. 1 ranking — they were eager to atone. Though Motzko wasn't happy with the Border Battle outcome, he wasn't worried.

His team gathered itself following a poor showing in the first game and played much better in the second. The Gophers spun that improvement into a productive week of practices, guided by Motzko's instruction to stick to the fundamentals.

"We tried to simplify our game in practice,'' forward Charlie Strobel said. "It's about going back to the basics, playing simple hockey and outworking the opponent.''

Their first task Friday was to come out blazing, pushing pucks deep into the Bulldogs' zone and putting pressure on them during the opening 10 minutes. They succeeded, and it translated to a goal only 3:21 into the game.

Pitlick's speed was the key to their first goal. He dashed into the Bulldogs' zone on the right wing, then slowed in the circle, waiting for the right moment to pass. Pitlick dished to Jaxon Nelson for a shot from the right circle, and when the rebound popped out to the left side, Thomas was there to fire it in.

The Gophers' penalty kill stepped up in the middle of the period, shutting down UMD on two power plays. They kept their feet on the pedal offensively, too, charging all the way to the end of the period — and adding a second goal just before intermission.

This time, they took advantage of a Bulldogs mistake. Defenseman Aaron Pionk was skating with the puck near the wall in the UMD zone, and as he lost his footing, the puck got away from him. Brodzinski pounced on it, cut to the net and scored with 15.9 seconds left to increase the Gophers' lead to 2-0.

It became 3-0 just 74 seconds into the second period when Moore skated into the left circle and shot over Stejskal's shoulder. The Gophers' defense took control for much of the period, limiting the Bulldogs to only two shots on goal and 10 shot attempts.