The Gophers men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at Illinois was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the U program, the Gophers announced Monday afternoon.

The game will be made up Feb. 20 at Illinois, starting at 8 p.m. Minnesota's next scheduled game is noon Sunday against Iowa at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) did not travel to Illinois when the decision was made after Monday's practice to postpone the game.

Ben Johnson's team was down to eight scholarship players in Saturday's 81-46 loss against Maryland at Williams Arena, including leading scorer Dawson Garcia missing his fourth straight game because of a bone bruise.

Garcia and freshman guard Braeden Carrington (leg) were expected to be sidelined Tuesday against Illinois, Gophers coach Ben Johnson said before practice.

The Big Ten's minimum requirement to participate in games is seven scholarship players, which the Gophers played with in a 61-57 home loss vs. Indiana on Jan. 25.

The Gophers had their Dec. 29 nonconference home game vs. Alcorn State canceled and not rescheduled after travel issues for the opponent during inclement weather. It was the second straight season the Alcorn State matchup never happened, including a COVID-related issue in December 2022 with the Acorns.

A January road game vs. Penn State last season was also postponed when the Gophers were hit with the virus and fell below the minimum seven players to compete.

Northwestern postponed two games last month going through a COVID pause, but the Wildcats returned to win three straight games, including Jan. 28 vs. the Gophers.