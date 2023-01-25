Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

11:19am
Scores, schedules and news for Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia-Moorhead, Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, St. Ben's, St. Catherine's, St. John's, St. Mary's, St. Olaf, St. Scholastica
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

11:30am
Scores, schedules and news for Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Crookston, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State Mankato, MSU Moorhead, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State, Winona State, Augustana, Minot State, Northern State, Sioux Falls, University of Mary, Upper Iowa, Wayne State.
Minnesota College Athletic Conference

Minnesota College Athletic Conference

11:48am
Scores, schedules and news for Anoka-Ramsey, Central Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fond du Lac, Hibbing, Itasca, Mesabi Range, Minnesota West, Northland, Rainy River, Ridgewater, Riverland, Rochester, St. Cloud, Vermilion,
Summit League

Summit League

12:01pm
Scores, schedules and news for St. Thomas, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Western Illinois
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

11:41am
Scores, schedules and news for Bethany Lutheran, Crown, Martin Luther, Minnesota Morris, North Central, Northland, Northwestern, Wisconsin-Superior