Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Scores, schedules and news for Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia-Moorhead, Gustavus, Hamline, Macalester, St. Ben's, St. Catherine's, St. John's, St. Mary's, St. Olaf, St. Scholastica
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Scores, schedules and news for Bemidji State, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Crookston, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State Mankato, MSU Moorhead, St. Cloud State, Southwest Minnesota State, Winona State, Augustana, Minot State, Northern State, Sioux Falls, University of Mary, Upper Iowa, Wayne State.
Minnesota College Athletic Conference
Scores, schedules and news for Anoka-Ramsey, Central Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fond du Lac, Hibbing, Itasca, Mesabi Range, Minnesota West, Northland, Rainy River, Ridgewater, Riverland, Rochester, St. Cloud, Vermilion,
Summit League
Scores, schedules and news for St. Thomas, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Western Illinois
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Scores, schedules and news for Bethany Lutheran, Crown, Martin Luther, Minnesota Morris, North Central, Northland, Northwestern, Wisconsin-Superior
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune