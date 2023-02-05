Freshman Pharrel Payne's three dunks early Saturday night against Maryland gave the Gophers arguably their easiest scoring in a long, long time in the first half in Big Ten play.

The conference's worst offensive team established a post presence, which was critical with leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia missing his fourth straight game.

Overshadowing anything for the Gophers, though, has been their putrid defensive effort that contributed to a seventh straight loss Saturday, falling 81-46 against the Terrapins at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (7-15, 1-11 Big Ten) are currently on their longest losing streak during the regular season since the end of Richard Pitino's final year in 2020-21. And the last time the program lost by 30 points twice in a Big Ten season was in 2017-18.

Johnson preached defense as part of his program's identity when he was hired to replace Pitino, but the Gophers have reached near rock bottom in that department this year.

The Terrapins (16-7, 7-5) shot 52% from the field Saturday while scoring 40 points in the paint and 23 points off turnovers. Julian Reese had 16 points to lead four players in double figures.

In Garcia's absence with a foot injury, the 6-9, 255-pound Payne showed glimpses of his high ceiling with a team-high 14 points, including the Gophers' first eight points in the game.

Following back-to-back slams, Payne kept the U within striking distance midway through the first half. The Cottage Grove native had only scored in double figures once in his previous 11 games, but his confidence has grown with an expanded role due to injuries.

The Terrapins were even sent away a couple times on blocks by Payne in the first half, but still used a 21-5 run to help them gain a comfortable 41-21 advantage at halftime.

In the first half, the Gophers were outscored 13-0 in points off turnovers after giving up the ball nine times. Second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson emphasized how much that compounded their problems defensively in Wednesday's 90-55 loss at Rutgers.

Valuing the basketball didn't get much better to start the second half Saturday when point guard Ta'Lon Cooper had three turnovers in the first four minutes, including stepping out on an inbounds pass underneath Maryland's basket.

On the ensuing Terrapins possession, Jahmir Young blew by Cooper for an emphatic dunk. And a minute later, Don Carey scored a four-point play after being fouled by Jaden Henley on a three-pointer to make it a 57-24 margin.

In Big Ten play, the Gophers' opponents were averaging 75 points per game entering Saturday, ranking 13th in scoring defense. Big Ten opponents were also shooting 47% from the field, which ranked 13th in field goal defense.

On Saturday at the Barn, Maryland tied its largest margin of victory in the Big Ten since joining the league in 2014. Earlier this week, Rutgers won by its largest margin in the league since it joined the same year. The Scarlet Knights even shot 60% for the game Wednesday, the first time Minnesota allowed an opponent to shoot higher than 59% since 2015.

The Gophers often played three freshmen at the same time Saturday with Payne, Henley, and Joshua Ola-Joseph. They were down to eight scholarship players Saturday with Garcia and freshman Braeden Carrington (leg) sidelined indefinitely. Forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen have ben out for the season with knee injuries.

Johnson has used injuries and youth as an excuse for his team's dreadful play recently, but the Gophers aren't getting any sympathy from opponents. The gantlet continues Tuesday at Illinois, which is among several teams fighting for a spot behind Purdue in the league race.