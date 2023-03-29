Pepperdine transfer Mike Mitchell Jr. committed to the Gophers men's basketball team after visiting last weekend, he told the Star Tribune on Wednesday.

Mitchell is a candidate to fill the U's open starting point guard spot and was considered one of the top backcourt transfers in the portal.

"I'm just happy I found a home in Minnesota — and I'm very confident in my decision," Mitchell told the Star Tribune. "I think with what we have on the team, with the coaching staff, and the culture, we can do really well in the Big Ten next year."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from San Jose, Calif., averaged 11.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and shot 44% from three-point range this season.

In 2020-21, Mitchell was named to the West Coast Conference all-freshman team after averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 assists. He's started all 63 games in his career the last two seasons at Pepperdine, which had a 9-22 record in 2022-23.

Other schools that recruited Mitchell heavily included Oklahoma, Clemson, San Diego State and UNLV. Mitchell said the Gophers were the first high major school to reach out to him when he entered the portal. He built a relationship with Johnson and assistant Marcus Jenkins, a California native.

Mitchell and his family visited the Gophers last weekend and were convinced this would be the best fit moving forward with his college basketball career.

"I felt most comfortable with them," Mitchell said. "Looking at the team I can see they have great players coming back. We can make a great run in the Big Ten."

The Gophers (9-22) return leading scorer Dawson Garcia and several talented freshmen. They lost starting junior point guard Ta'Lon Cooper to the transfer portal earlier this month, along with forward Jamison Battle, guard Jaden Henley and center Treyton Thompson.

Cooper, who ranked second in the Big Ten in assists this season, announced Wednesday he was transferring to South Carolina in the same state where he played high school basketball. Thompson, a 7-footer from Glenwood, Minn., committed Wednesday to Stetson.