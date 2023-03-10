CHICAGO — Junior Ta'Lon Cooper sounded like a proud mentor when he talked about Gophers guards Braeden Carrington and Jaden Henley after Thursday night's season-ending loss to Maryland in the Big Ten tournament.

Cooper, a veteran presence at point guard for second-year Gophers Ben Johnson, praised the growth of his younger teammates, especially in the last few weeks of the tough 9-22 season.

"They're going to have a bright future," Cooper said. "Those two came a long way, especially from the beginning of the year. To finish out the year, they played pretty well."

The Gophers future backcourt might not include Cooper. When asked if he'd consider returning to the team next season with his final year of eligibility, his answer Thursday was "only time will tell."

The Gophers saw Cooper and junior forward Jamison Battle struggle in what is expected to be their last game. They combined for just 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting with six turnovers against the Terrapins.

Cooper has played only one season with the Gophers, but the 6-4, 195-pound Morehead State transfer has still made his mark on the team record books.

Cooper, the only Gophers player to start all 31 games this season, averaged 9.8 points and ranked second in the Big Ten with 6.3 assists per game. That assist average and his 196 total assists are both No. 2 all-time best for a single season in program history behind Marcus Carr.

Cooper's best game with the Gophers arguably came this week. His 16 points and team Big Ten tourney record 12 assists were a big lift in Wednesday's 78-75 win against Nebraska. He also went 8-for-10 on free throws to help seal the victory in the last minute.

Foul shooting was a struggle all season for the Gophers and Cooper, but he hit the key free throw in the final seconds of the Jan. 12 win at Ohio State. In last week's win vs. Rutgers, Cooper also had 11 assists and zero turnovers in the U's only Big Ten win at Williams Arena.

"It meant a lot," Cooper said about playing for the Gophers this season. "As a kid growing up, I dreamed of playing in the Big Ten. I want to thank everybody in Minnesota for giving me the opportunity to do that. It was a good experience."

Cooper and Battle are starters not likely back, but the Gophers should return leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia. Freshman big man Pharrel Payne also led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds Thursday against Maryland.

Where do the Gophers go from here in the backcourt without Cooper and Taurus Samuels, who were both honored on senior night for graduating? Johnson's likely to seek help in the transfer portal, but the Gophers are also bringing in four-star Illinois guard Cameron Christie.

Henley and Carrington showed glimpses of their potential in the Big Ten tournament as well. Henley, a 6-7 California native, had 14 points against the Cornhuskers in the opening round. Carrington, a former Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Park Center, had 12 points on four three-pointers against Maryland.

"I think these guys learned a ton this year," Johnson said. "I think sometimes experience is the best teacher, whether that's good or bad."