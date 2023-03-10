CHICAGO – Upsets were the theme on the first two days of the Big Ten tournament at the United Center. That mirrored the parity from top to bottom during the regular season.

The first five games of the Big Ten tourney were won by the lower seeds for the first time ever, but the 14th-seeded Gophers broke the streak by falling to sixth-seeded Maryland 70-54 on Thursday night to end their season.

The Gophers (9-22) were the biggest underdog in the tournament when they took down No. 11 seed Nebraska with a 78-75 win Wednesday night, but they hadn't beaten Maryland since 2017.

There would be no postseason run in Chicago, but second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson finished a difficult season knowing he has a core of young players to build around next year.

The Gophers' Pharrel Payne had a team-high 17 points and didn't miss a shot — making all six of his shots from the field and all five of his free throws — and grabbed nine rebounds. Fellow freshman Braeden Carrington finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 three-point shooting, but the Gophers couldn't overcome struggles from their upperclassmen and 15 turnovers.

The Terrapins (21-11), who advanced to play Indiana on Friday in the quarterfinals, were led by Donta Scott, who had 16 of his 20 points in the first half. They put a clamp on Minnesota's top three scorers, Dawson Garcia, Jamison Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper, who combined for just 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting.

A 2-17 Gophers team in the Big Ten had been playing better offensively with Johnson getting the most out of Garcia and company, which led to ending a 12-game losing streak last week with a buzzer-beating 75-74 victory against Rutgers at home.

Garcia's late-season growth into an all-league caliber player before Thursday was a good sign for next year, especially because he is the only veteran starter expected to return. Cooper and Battle are likely moving on. They were hoping to extend their time with the Gophers in postseason play this week, though.

Cooper, who set a Big Ten tournament team record with 12 assists Wednesday, reached a milestone with his 600th career assist Thursday in the first half. But Maryland's game plan was to make his life difficult with constant traps in an aggressive full-court press.

The Gophers were able to beat Nebraska despite 15 turnovers in the opening round, but they shot 52% from the field, hit 10 three-pointers and had a season-high 25 assists. The offense didn't run as smoothly Thursday against a stout Maryland defense.

Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Carrington made it a freshmen-led 8-0 run in the first half to take an early 10-8 lead, but that was the rare rally for the Gophers. Youth wouldn't be enough to sustain the momentum.

In the second half, the Gophers got into foul trouble, too. Ola-Joseph and Henley both sat with four fouls with 16-plus minutes remaining. Garcia followed with his fourth around the 14-minute mark. Payne, possibly the player with the most upside of the Gophers underclassmen, tried to keep his team in the game without many other scoring options available.

Maryland extended its lead to 41-26 on Don Carey's three early in the second half, but the Gophers went on an 11-4 run capped by Payne's three-point play to make it 45-37 with 12 minutes to play. But the Terps shut down Garcia and others.

The 6-9, 255-pound Payne still gives Johnson something to be excited about in the offseason. He made it the 10th time this season the Gophers were led by a freshman in scoring. In comparison, freshmen didn't lead the team once with a senior-laden Gophers squad last season and only twice in Richard Pitino's final year in 2020-21.

Payne, who started only four games, made the biggest strides, reaching double figures in scoring in five of his last eight games in Big Ten play.