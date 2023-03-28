Introduction: Host Michael Rand recaps Monday's big wins for the Wolves and Wild over Sacramento and Seattle, respectively. The Wolves are now in sixth place in the West and the Wild are first in the Central Division. How both teams have been winning is impressive, but there is a lot of work ahead — including more big games for both on Wednesday.

10:00: Star Tribune men's college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the wild NCAA men's basketball tournament, your (likely) busted bracket, the Gophers' ongoing attempts to rebuild their roster and highlights from the boys' high school basketball tournament.

29:00: Lamar Jackson wants a trade, Packers GM fires back at Aaron Rodgers and La Velle E. Neal has a big (optimistic) Twins opinion.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports