Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Three-game series at Rogers Centre

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 6:07 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (1-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 2.72)

Saturday, 2:07 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 1.74 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.78)

Sunday, 12:37 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.42 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Manoah (0-0, 13.50)

Twins update: The Twins are 22-15 and have won 15 of their past 17 games and five consecutive series. … They split six regular-season games with Toronto last season, then swept the Blue Jays in two games in the first round of the playoffs. … Twins pitchers have struck out at least 10 hitters a MLB-leading 22 times this season. … C Ryan Jeffers has reached base in 16 consecutive games (a career high) and RF Max Kepler has hit safely in 11 consecutive games. … After the three games in Toronto, the Twins return home to play a three-game series beginning Tuesday against the New York Yankees. … CF Byron Buxton (knee) is out.

Blue Jays update: They are 17-20 and last in the American League East. They beat Philadelphia 5-3 on Wednesday, only their second victory in the past seven games. … The Blue Jays have a .228 team batting average, 22nd in MLB. … RF George Springer, a career .265 hitter, is hitting .206 and SS Bo Bichette, who hit .306 last season, is hitting .191. … RHP Yimi Garcia, who hasn't pitched since April 28 because of lower back issues, is expected to be available on Friday. … The Blue Jays signed former Twins pitcher Aaron Sanchez on Monday and assigned him to Class AAA Buffalo.