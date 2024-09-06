Will the Gophers solve their Week 1 issues against Rhode Island? Randy Johnson’s prediction.

The North Carolina game was an opportunity lost for the Gophers, mainly because they missed out on making a good impression with their fanbase to start the season. They can’t reverse that outcome with a win over Rhode Island. Instead, they need to be sharp in all phases to point themselves in the right direction. It would be surprising to see Taylor play in this game, so the Gophers will continue to develop depth behind him. On defense, expect much better tackling and a better pass rush against an overmatched opponent.