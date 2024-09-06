Will the Gophers solve their Week 1 issues against Rhode Island? Randy Johnson’s prediction.
A big key on defense will be slowing Rhode Island quarterback Devin Farrell, a Virginia Tech transfer who passed for 287 yards last week.
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Stream: Peacock. No TV. Radio: 100.3-FM
- Line: Not available
The Gophers got off to a slow start in the 2024 season opener, losing 19-17 in a mistake-filled game against North Carolina that ended when Dragan Kesich’s 47-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right as time expired. On Saturday, they face Rhode Island (1-0), only the third FCS opponent in coach P.J. Fleck’s eight years at Minnesota.
Three big story lines
Time to dominate an FCS opponent
If only to prove to themselves they can do so, the Gophers need a dominant, start-to-finish performance against Rhode Island. Minnesota will need a faster start from QB Max Brosmer, who had only 53 passing yards through three quarters, and consistency from a defense that couldn’t get off the field in the third quarter.
Fourth-quarter Max is what the Gophers need
There was plenty of curiosity surrounding Brosmer’s Minnesota debut, and the New Hampshire graduate transfer rewarded fans’ patience with a solid fourth quarter in which he completed seven of 10 passes for 113 yards. He led drives that ended with a go-ahead field goal and attempt at the winner. Will he build off that?
More needed from the run game
Against North Carolina, the Gophers rushed 33 times for 78 yards, which is far below the standard the program has set. Filling in for the injured Darius Taylor, Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major rushed 20 times for 73 yards and a TD. Taylor’s status won’t be known until two hours before kickoff, but expect more from Major this week.
Two key matchups
Rhode Island QB Devin Farrell vs. Gophers linebackers
A transfer from Virginia Tech, Farrell carries the Rams offense. In a 20-17 opening win over Holy Cross, Farrell went 20-for-32 passing for 287 yards and two TDs, with the winner coming with 17 seconds left. He also rushed 13 times for 54 yards. Gophers linebackers Cody Lindenberg and Maverick Baranowski will take on that challenge.
Rhode Island WR Greg Gaines III vs. Gophers secondary
Gaines, a former four-star recruit from Tampa Bay Tech High School, spent the 2022 season at Iowa State before transferring to Rhode Island. He caught five passes for 70 yards against Holy Cross, giving a glimpse of his talents. Gophers CBs Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson will get to know Gaines.
One stat that matters
6
The Gophers have a six-game winning streak against FCS teams, and coach P.J. Fleck is 2-0 at Minnesota against FCS squads, beating Western Illinois 62-10 in 2022 and South Dakota State 28-21 in 2019.
How the Gophers will win
While the Gophers certainly are huge favorites over this FCS school, success in this game means just as much about how they play as the final score. They need to cut down on the mistakes — ill-timed penalties, missed tackles, missed kicks — that plagued them against North Carolina. Again, they should display dominance.
How the Rams will win
The Rams need to shorten the game by controlling the ball, force the Gophers into turnovers and make a play or two on special teams to put themselves in position for an upset. Instilling doubt in Minnesota’s mind would go a long way for Rhode Island.
Prediction
The North Carolina game was an opportunity lost for the Gophers, mainly because they missed out on making a good impression with their fanbase to start the season. They can’t reverse that outcome with a win over Rhode Island. Instead, they need to be sharp in all phases to point themselves in the right direction. It would be surprising to see Taylor play in this game, so the Gophers will continue to develop depth behind him. On defense, expect much better tackling and a better pass rush against an overmatched opponent.
My expectation: The Gophers have more than enough talent to dominate Rhode Island — if they avoid the mental mistakes and frustrations that follow. Gophers 38, Rhode Island 13
The Rams get $500,000 for playing the Gophers — and Nevada collects $1.2 million to do the same next week — but these are hardly games P.J. Fleck’s team can take lightly.