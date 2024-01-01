Leslie Fhima of "The Golden Bachelor" fame spent her 65th birthday in the hospital after suffering a bowel blockage.

The personal trainer posted a video on Instagram Sunday in a hospital gown, explaining explaining that she experienced severe cramping, went to the emergency room Dec. 27 and then had surgery.

"So if you have severe stomach issues, don't wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did," she said.

Fhima, who lives in Minneapolis, told her more than 75,000 Instagram followers that the blockage was caused by scar tissue from an appendectomy she had when she was 18 years old.

"So, Happy New Year! I think I'm getting out today..." she said, smiling. "I get to go home to my dog and I'm very excited."

Minneapolis personal trainer Leslie Fhima wished her more than 75,000 Instagram followers a Happy New Year in the video, posted Sunday.

By Monday, Fhima was home resting.

Fhima was the runner-up on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," the reality show spinoff featuring daters in their 60s and 70s.

On the show, she talked about the sadness of not having a partner with whom she could share her birthdays. Every year, Fhima is hopeful that she'll find someone, she told Gerry Turner, a retired widower.

"And every year, it's like Groundhog Day," she said, her voice shaking. "I'm alone on my birthday. And I don't want to be alone anymore."

During a post-show interview, Fhima talked about approaching her December birthday with an open mind and a sense of humor.

"I would have loved to have a birthday this year with someone special," she said then. "But I'm going to spend it with my children and my friends, as I always do."