How could a doctor approve delaying tests that may have saved Tony’s premature death, Brooks wonders? Turns out, the delay was requested by Tony, who didn’t feel he could spare the time for a complete cardiac run-up ahead of a cross-country book tour. How could a fit and athletic man have had heart failure so young? Turns out that he used prescription stimulants, nicotine gum and lots of caffeine to fuel intense work days, and then drank heavily in the evening to unwind. These seem less like systemic markers than symptoms of an overworked, imperfect society.