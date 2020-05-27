Pleas for justice and poignant memories flowed in Wednesday for George Floyd, the man whose death soon after his takedown detention by police at a Minneapolis intersection led to unrest in the streets and the firings of the four officers involved.

“I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did,” said a sister, Bridgett Floyd, during an interview on NBC-TV’s “Today.” “I don’t need them to be suspended and able to work in another state or another county. Their licenses should be taken away, their jobs should be taken, and they should be put in jail for murder.”

Referencing a witness’ 10-minute video documenting the incident Monday night, when a white officer had his knee on her brother’s neck until he fell unconscious, she said that officer and the others at the scene “murdered my brother. He was crying for help.”

His sister appeared before the camera wearing a shirt reading “I can’t breathe,” which George Floyd repeated to officers while down on the pavement and an officer’s knee pinning his neck.

As of Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on the Facebook page of the witness who shot it. Darnella Frazier told the Star Tribune she posted the video because “the world needed to see what I was seeing.”

Police were called to the store at the corner of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue on suspicion that George Floyd was trying to pass a fake $20 bill. They said the unarmed 46-year-old man from St. Louis Park was resisting arrest.

“He was a God-fearing man, regardless of what he [had] done,” Bridgett Floyd said. “We all have our faults. We all make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.”

Outrage and tears also flowed from a onetime National Basketball Association standout who knew George Floyd back in the day while growing up in the Houston area and called him “My Twin” in a series of sometimes tearful posts on Instagram. “Where we from not many make it out but my Twin was happy I did,” Stephen Jackson said in a posting that was accompanied by a photo including him, Floyd and others. “I’m gonna continue to make u proud fam. It makes me so angry that after all the things u been through when u get to your best self that they take u out like this.”

Jackson, who retired in 2015 after 14 seasons in the NBA, said Floyd was working hard making a new life for himself in Minnesota.

“I just sent him two, three boxes of clothes, and my boy was doing what he was supposed to be doing,” Jackson said. “I’m on my way to Minnesota, man. Whatever I can do. Can’t let this ride.”

A prayer vigil was held in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, where among those attending was Roxie Washington, mother to their 6-year-old daughter.

Washington told the Houston Chronicle during the gathering in Emancipation Park that Floyd attended Yates High School, where he played basketball and football as well as performed in the local hip-hop scene.

“I don’t even have words for it,” Washington told the Chronicle. “It’s cruel. They took him away from my daughter. She’ll never see her father again.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a national civil rights leader, said in an interview that he planned to bring the family of Eric Garner to Minneapolis.

Garner was killed by police in 2014 in a highly publicized case, in which like Floyd, he told officers in New York City he couldn’t breathe after he was placed in a choke hold.

“This morning, Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, and I had a phone call with the family of George Floyd to express our solidarity and resources until justice is served,” Sharpton said in a statement released by his National Action Network civil rights group.

Sharpton said in an interview Tuesday that the Minneapolis officers involved should be prosecuted, and he questioned what kind of training the officers had that they could stand by and not interfere. The officers “should not only lose their jobs, they should lose their freedom,” Sharpton said. “You need to keep the spotlight on this.”

In his time in Minnesota, George Floyd worked security for Conga Latin Bistro in Minneapolis for about five years and also had similar duties at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis in 2017 and early on in 2018.

“How tragic and sad this all is,” said Brian Molohon, executive director of development for the charity’s Northern Division. “It takes a special type of person to work in an emergency shelter. It is really hard to see heartbreak and brokenness every day.

“I have no doubt that George, like many other shelter workers in our community, had a heart that cared for people and our community.”

Molohon said that how George Floyd died “is symptomatic of much deeper racial and socio-economic issues in our community. We all are created with innate God-given worth and dignity, George was no different in this, we must come together.”

Star Tribune staff writer Randy Furst contributed to this report.