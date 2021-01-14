5 p.m. vs. Maryland • BTN, 96.7-FM

Gophers fading in third quarters

Gophers update: Minnesota, 2-6 overall, is off to a 1-5 start in Big Ten play and is coming off a nine-point loss to Penn State in which it shot just 31.3%. The Gophers have held halftime leads in each of their past two games but have been outscored 51-23 in the third quarters of those games, both losses. Their 10-point halftime lead in Iowa was erased by the Hawkeyes' 30-13 third quarter. Against Penn State the Gophers led by a point but were outscored 21-10 in the third. It won't get easier against a Maryland team ranked No. 9 in the country by the Associated Press. Maryland, co-Big Ten champion last season, beat the Gophers by 55 points in Williams Arena in last year's regular-season finale. PG Jasmine Powell has scored in double figures in every game. She had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists vs. Penn State. F Laura Bagwell-Katalinich (12 points) was the only other Gophers player in double figures in that game. She has scored 10 or more in three of her past four games. F Kadi Sissoko, coming off back-to-back double-doubles, was limited to two points and no field goals vs. Penn State, fouling out with only 13 minutes played. G Sara Scalia (shoulder) is expected back after missing the Penn State game.

Maryland update: The Terps have won eight straight overall and are 5-0 in the Big Ten. They are coming off a 37-point win vs. Purdue. Maryland has three players in the top 20 in the conference in scoring — sophomore G Ashley Owusu (18.8, 8th), sophomore G Diamond Miller (17.5, 12th) and senior G Katie Benzan (15.1, 19th). Maryland is tops in the Big Ten in scoring (94.1) and in three-point shooting percentage (40.2).

