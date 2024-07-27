There are few things in soccer that are certain, but one thing seems clear: No matter the competition, when Minnesota United goes to Seattle, the team is coming home with zero points.

The Loons lost 2-0 to the Sounders in the opening game of the Leagues Cup, adding another defeat to their horrifying record in MLS play. All-time, Minnesota's record in the Emerald City is spotless: played 10, lost 10.

The Loons managed to hold out until the 87th minute at 0-0, despite a second-half red card to Hassani Dotson, but their defense gave way just as they began to hope for a point. Paul Rothrock just barely stayed onside against Minnesota's trap and crossed for Jordan Morris, who tapped home from 3 yards out to break the deadlock.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Morris returned the favor, setting up Rothrock for a wide-open chance that gave the Sounders a second goal. Morris and Rothrock were also the two players who scored for the Sounders in Minnesota's 2-0 defeat earlier this season in MLS play.

In between the two late goals, Samuel Shashoua tripped up Cristian Roldan in the furthest corner of the Loons penalty area, giving Seattle a penalty kick. Dayne St. Clair, though, denied Albert Rusnak the chance to add insult to injury, diving to his right to tip the ball around the post.

St. Clair made nine saves, far and away the standout performance for the Loons.

Last season, Minnesota managed to earn three red cards in five Leagues Cup matches — and Dotson continued the trend in this one. In the 64th minute, he badly mistimed a slide into Raul Ruidiaz, crunching the striker's ankles and earning a straight red from referee Joe Dickerson.

It was Dotson's second red card of the year, after he was sent off in MLS play for two yellow cards in less than a minute against Austin FC, and it changed the game — since for once, Minnesota was actually competitive in Seattle.

Unlike Minnesota's visit June 15, the Loons actually created a number of chances in this game. Bongokuhle Hlongwane hit the crossbar with a first-half header, and Tani Oluwaseyi slipped behind the defense in the second half — but saw his attempt to chip goalkeeper Andrew Thomas slapped away.

In the end, though, the result was the same as it always is in Seattle. No matter what happens, something will always go wrong, and the Loons will end the night with zero points.

With every right back on the Minnesota roster injured or unavailable, the Loons handed Loïc Mesanvi his first-ever start for the first team. Mesanvi, who played high school soccer at Lakeville South, then moved on to Minneapolis City SC and the MNUFC youth and second teams, is normally a forward — but fit in well at right wingback in Minnesota's scheme, playing 59 minutes there.

Rookie Hugo Bacharach also started the game at center back. Bacharach, who was Minnesota's first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft over the winter, hadn't played since injuring his knee April 13.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.