



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a City Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to U.S. military funding for Israel.

"The resolution City Council approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews," Frey wrote in his veto letter. "Including some people's history as valid, truthful, and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive. That's not in keeping with the Minneapolis I know and love."

The mayor added that he remains "open to signing a truly unifying ceasefire resolution and hope we can all do this work together."

The symbolic resolution was approved Jan. 25 by nine of the 13 council members — enough to override a veto. The council will likely be faced with that override vote next week.

Wednesday's development amps up attention on passionate local divisions surrounding the war, which started Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters invaded Israel, which responded with a bombing campaign and invasion of Gaza of such fury that the International Court of Justice has warned Israel to take immediate steps to prevent committing genocide.

The resolution was supported by a number of Palestinian-rights and Islamic groups, including the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, as well as several progressive groups pushing for boycotts and disinvestment from Israel and at least one Jewish group highly critical of Israel's policy toward Palestine. But it was opposed by several prominent Jewish groups, including the Minnesota Rabbinical Association. The four council members who voted against the resolution or abstained, as well as Frey, said they feared that the City Council's focus on a contentious resolution would inflame local tensions — tensions that are reflected in the identities of the city's elected officials.

Frey is Jewish; the City Council's four Muslims — Council Members Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Aisha Chughtai and Aurin Chowdhury — were all sponsors of the resolution.

Frey and several council members opposed to the resolution said they could support a call for a ceasefire that stopped short of calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and refrained from criticizing Israel. But a last-minute attempt to substitute that more milquetoast language failed.

Supporters said the resolution's strong wording — it noted the mounting death toll in Gaza and South Africa's accusation of genocide against Israel — was necessary based on the reality of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.