Minneapolis residents awoke Thursday to assess the damage after rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police.

Mayor Jacob Frey repeated his calls for assistance from the National Guard, and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo promised to work with local community leaders in hopes of keeping the protests more peaceful.

They, along with City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, repeated calls for people to protest peacefully, noting that many of the structures that were set on fire in the previous night’s riots serve vital functions during a pandemic, selling food and filling prescriptions, for example.

“If you’re feeling that sadness, that anger, it’s not only understandable, it’s right. It’s a reflection of the truth that our black community has lived,” Frey said during a morning press conference, his voice occasionally catching. “We must believe that we can be better than we have been.”

Wednesday night’s protests began peacefully and escalated into gunfire and arson, with about 30 buildings reported ablaze, and countless others damaged. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday night’s destruction eclipsed Tuesday’s, which was focused solely around the 3rd Precinct, where the officers that responded to the call that resulted in Floyd’s death worked.

“There was a different tenor last night. There was a core group of people who had really been focused on causing destruction,” Arradondo said. “We were certainly prepared in terms of (the 3rd Precinct) to provide for safety, but the crowds got larger and they became more mobile.”

Arradondo said police are investigating reports that some of the most destructive behavior might have been done by people who are not familiar to Minneapolis community leaders. To prepare for additional protests Thursday, city officials said they are establishing a command center that will allow various departments to communicate more efficiently both among themselves and with any other jursidictions that might assist.

Frey called on Gov. Tim Walz late Wednesday to send in the National Guard, a decision that only the governor can make. Walz is expected to announce a decision on that later Thursday, according to a spokesman.

The decision to call for the National Guard has been controversial, with some people arguing they fear it will only further incite a group that has already been traumatized by law enforcement.

City officials said they will brainstorm ways in the coming days to try to help businesses and homeowners who lost their investments in the fire, but Frey noted their ability to offer assistance will be limited. The city is already in a budget crush caused by the pandemic. Frey repeated his calls for financial assistance from the state and federal governments.

“This calls into question how much assistance we do need from the federal and state government now,” he said. “We needed it before this killing took place; it’s all the more essential after.”

He and others promised to try to create a safe space for healing and peaceful protests.

Jenkins, who represents the ward where Floyd was detained before he died, said black leaders are going to develop a healing space in the third precinct so “people can express their grief and anger in a humane way.”

“We need peace and calm in our streets and I am begging you for that calm.” Jenkins said.

One man was fatally shot the night of the riots allegedly while allegedly trying to loot Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry, at 1538 E. Lake St., according to sources. The victim, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, died later at a nearby hospital. A 58-year-old man is in custody.

Frey called for action by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who has the authority to seek charges in Floyd’s death. “We are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to expeditiously gather and review all of the evidence in the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd,” Freeman’s office said in a statement. “The videotaped death of Mr. Floyd, which has outraged us and people across the country, deserves the best we can give and that is what this office will do.”

State Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the BCA investigation, which he oversees, is underway. “We will do an expeditious investigation. We will ensure that this is not an investigation that lags,” he said, adding that the department also won’t cut corners to complete its work quickly.

Because the BCA and FBI are conducting a joint investigation, those two agencies have the authority to make an arrest, said police spokesman John Elder. Either agency could arrest any of the four officers at any time if they believe they have probable cause. The BCA would send the case to Freeman’s office for charging, while the FBI would send the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The city identified the officers involved as Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. Chief Medaria Arradondo fired all four Tuesday. Chauvin, 44, is a 19-year department veteran. Thao is a 12-year veteran. Kueng joined the department in 2017 and Lane in 2019.

Chauvin is represented by attorney Tom Kelly. Thao is represented by Robert Paule, Kueng by Thomas Plunkett, and Lane by Earl Gray. All declined to comment.

