Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' is one from the heart

''Megalopolis'' will be released by Lionsgate in theaters Friday, including many IMAX screens, culminating what has been arguably Coppola's biggest gamble — which is saying something for the filmmaker who plunked down his own millions to shoot ''Apocalypse Now'' in the Philippines jungle and plunged his production company, Zoetrope, into bankruptcy to make 1982's ''One From the Heart.'' That title has remained symbolic of Coppola, an eminently personal filmmaker, regardless of the success of ''The Godfather,'' who has often done his best work far out on a limb.