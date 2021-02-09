Mikko Koivu called it a career Tuesday, retiring after a short stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 37-year-old center signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Jackets after spending his entire 15-year career with the Wild. His contract in Minnesota expired after last season.

Koivu had a goal and an assist in seven games for Columbus.

"This was not an easy decision for me," he said in a statement, "as I have loved every minute of my short time in Columbus and really hoped to be able to help this team accomplish its goals this season, but the bottom line is I haven't been able to get to the level of play that I need to be true to myself and fair to my teammates, so the time is right for me to retire from hockey.

"I have been extremely blessed and I am eternally grateful to the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets organizations for the opportunities they have given me to live out my dreams of playing in the National Hockey League for the past 16 years."

Mikko Koivu career statistics

Koivu, who was drafted sixth overall in 2001, is the Wild's all-time leader in games (1,028) and points (709). A former All-Star, one-time Selke Trophy finalist as the league's best defensive forward and first full-time captain in Wild history, he was the 55th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with the same team.

It's possible his No. 9 will be the first player jersey to hang from the rafters at Xcel Energy Center. In 2019-20, he had four goals and 17 assists while averaging the fewest minutes (15:34) since his rookie season and holding down a spot on the fourth line.

An afternoon news conference has been scheduled.