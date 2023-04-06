Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been terminated from his position as a sergeant at Metro Transit Police, according to Metropolitan Council Communications Director Terri Dresen.

The termination follows an internal investigation by Met Council, which found that Hutchinson violated Metro Transit Police Department's policies when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and crashing his sheriff's vehicle in December 2021, and by creating a hostile work environment while serving as sheriff.

Hutchinson went on leave from the Sheriff's Office starting in May 2022, before returning to work at Metro Transit as a sergeant in January. His elected term in office ended at the end of last year.

His leave at the Sheriff's Office began began May 18, and he received a little under $101,000 in paid leave before leaving the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.