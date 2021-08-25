The high school football season, which begins in full next week, begins Friday for 10 teams.

Three teams from the metro area, Becker, Chisago Lakes and Coon Rapids, will play their first games Friday. Becker will host Rocori, Chisago Lakes will host Delano, and Coon Rapids will travel to Brainerd.

Those teams and seven others in the state get the early start because of conflicts that would have otherwise prevented them from playing a full complement of games.

The season begins Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 for the rest of the state. About half of the teams will play each day.