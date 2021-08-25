The high school football season, which begins in full next week, begins Friday for 10 teams.
Three teams from the metro area, Becker, Chisago Lakes and Coon Rapids, will play their first games Friday. Becker will host Rocori, Chisago Lakes will host Delano, and Coon Rapids will travel to Brainerd.
Those teams and seven others in the state get the early start because of conflicts that would have otherwise prevented them from playing a full complement of games.
The season begins Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 for the rest of the state. About half of the teams will play each day.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers AD Coyle finding his footing amid seismic change in college sports
Entering his sixth year as Minnesota's AD, Coyle is navigating all-new terrain on several fronts.
Sports
Czech Republic beats Germany 2-0 to win Group B
Dominika Laskova scored twice and the Czech Republic beat Germany 2-0 on Wednesday night in the women's world hockey championship to win Group B and avoid having to face the United States or Canada in the quarterfinals.
Sports
Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback
The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.
Sports
Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5
Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
High Schools
For a lucky few, prep football season begins Friday
Three teams from the Twin Cities area are among 10 in the state that start a week ahead of the rest.