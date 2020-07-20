Former East Ridge standout and five-star senior wing Kendall Brown committed to Baylor on Monday, he announced on Instagram.

The 6-foot-8 Brown transferred to play for Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas last year. He picked the Bears over schools such as the Gophers, Kansas, Arizona, Ohio State and Marquette.

“Coach [Bryce] Drew has lots of energy and he is a player's coach,” Brown told ESPN.com. “My versatility and their style of play on offense fits me. I believe he will help me get to the next level.”

Brown said he didn’t want to wait to decide in the early signing period in November, because the COVID-19 pandemic could limit official visits to schools.

Baylor already had a couple Minnesota connections. Former Park Center star Dain Dainja is an incoming freshman and part of Drew's 2020 recruiting class. Baylor director of player development Jared Nuness, an Eden Prairie native, is also a family friend.

Earlier this year, Brown told the Star Tribune that playing close to home wasn't a big priority for him. He had a good relationship with the Gophers and Pitino, but he didn't feel pressure to be a hometown hero.

"When it comes down to my decision, I’m just going to think about where I could develop into the best player I can be for the next level," Brown said in June. "I really don’t feel the pressure. I don’t know how to describe it. We just can’t please everybody. We just have to do what is best for us. If everyone is not happy with it, then that’s fine."

The Gophers were prioritizing Brown and five-star Minnehaha Academy center Chet Holmgren in the 2021 class. Brown (ranked No. 16) and Holmgren (No. 1) are the two highest rated senior prospects from Minnesota.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has one player committed in the 2021 class with former Alexandria center Treyton Thompson, who now plays for La Lumiere Prep in Indiana.