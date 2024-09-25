Bear with me. I know it seems like a longshot that a book about a font would be thrilling, even if elegant Albertus was the signature font of the late David Bowie, among others. But “In Miniature” author Garfield is such an entertaining, informative and hilarious writer that it’s worth reading what he writes on any subject, no matter how unlikely (this is the guy who wrote a convincing book about how the color “Mauve” changed the world). His previous volume about typefaces, “Just My Type,” was a clever and fascinating look at many fonts that included a witty takedown of Comic Sans, so there’s no question that the British journalist knows his stuff. And, speaking of Comic Sans, Garfield’s also releasing companion books “Baskerville” and “Comic Sans” on the same day, with the potential for many more typeface books to come. (Oct. 22)