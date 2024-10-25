Five extra points: Rams open strong, face little resistance from Vikings

Stafford’s 62.6 passer rating in last week’s win over the lowly Raiders was his lowest as a Ram and his worst since a 47.9 in Week 1 of the Lions’ 2018 season. So what happens against one of the best defenses in the league? He posts a 124.5 rating and throws four touchdowns – one more than he had thrown in the Rams’ first six games. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Kupp and Nacua returned after having played only 24 snaps together this year. They combined for 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. They’re also excellent run blockers. Nacua’s block on Josh Metellus got Kyren Williams a first down on fourth-and-1 to extend a touchdown drive late.