A company manufacturing meat snacks in southwest Minnesota will pay federal authorities more than $30,000 to settle a case by the U.S. Labor Department accusing the firm of illegally employing teenage workers.

The Department of Labor alleged Memphis-based Monogram Meat Snacks LLC violated national labor laws by hiring two underage employees at its Chandler, Minn., facility, according to terms of a consent decree filed last Friday.

Federal investigators say they discovered two teenagers were illegally employed there during a March 28 visit to the plant, which employs 400 people and makes a variety of meat snacks, including refrigerated sausages.

"The Secretary and Defendants have agreed to resolve this matter," said the consent decree filed in federal court by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su and signed by Monogram's CEO Karl Schledwitz.

In a statement, the company said it has a zero-tolerance policy for ineligible underage labor and "immediately terminated" the two workers, adding they appeared to use "falsified documentation relating to their identity or age in the hiring process."

"We have voluntarily made significant and immediate companywide changes to our existing policies and procedures to prevent this from occurring in the future," said the statement, attributed to Monogram Foods.

According to the consent decree, the company will also undergo a list of enhanced regulations, including the hiring of a compliance specialist making sure the company doesn't hire any person under 18 years of age to working in any of its meat processing plant across the country.

While teenagers may work limited, daylight hours for a range of employers, they may not work in hazardous job sites, including slaughterhouses and meat processing centers, under federal law.

The document filed in court did not reveal the nature of the two underage employees' work, except that each of them, ages 16 and 18, were engaged in prohibited work.

Following word from federal authorities of the company's violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the company stopped shipping certain meat products produced at the plant on April 24.

Chandler sits in Murray County in Minnesota's southwestern corner — approximately 30 miles from the South Dakota border.

The court documents allege what is the latest instance of child labor violations in the meat-packing industry in southwestern Minnesota within a short period of time.

In February, the Labor Department announced a Wisconsin-based janitorial service that cleans slaughterhouses would pay a $1.5 million fine for hiring more than 100 minors to work in dangerous, overnight conditions across the country, including in Minnesota at a turkey plant in Marshall and a large pork slaughterhouse in Worthington.