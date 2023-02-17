A Wisconsin-based janitorial service firm paid a $1.5 million civil fine from the Labor Department for illegally teenagers, including a dozen in Minnesota, to clean some of the nation's busiest slaughterhouses.

On Thursday, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) paid more than $15,000 per minor hired — the federal maximum under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) — following an investigation by the Wage and Hour Division discovered what officials called "egregious" violations of federal labor law.

According to the Labor Department, at least 102 minors, between the ages of 13 and 17, were found working in slaughterhouses across the country. These jobs are federally defined as hazardous labor that youth are prohibited from working.

"There are just some jobs too dangerous for our children," Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator of the Wage and Hour Division, said on Friday.

Court documents released at the end of 2022 disclosed a Wage and Hour investigation into three PSSI worksites — including the JBS pork packing house in Worthington and the Turkey Valley plant in Marshall. But Friday's announcement by federal officials ups the number of Minnesota facilities impacted.

In total, PSSI hired 22 youth to clean the Worthington facility and two at the poultry plant in Marshall. The latest count also expanded the scope of impacted facilities; federal official say one minor was employed by PSSI to help clean Buckhead Meat of Minnesota's facility in St. Cloud.

Federal authorities say the sweep of PSSI's facilities included records at more than 50 job sites. Given that PSSI maintains over 400 cleaning contracts, the Labor Department believes more than 102 minors have been hired illegally to work for the company.

"I don't want to speculate [on the total number of minors employed by PSSI over the last three years]," said Michael Lazzeri, a Wage and Hour regional administrator in Chicago. "But we can all do math."

Friday's announcement also revealed PSSI employed minors at two Cargill-owned facilities, including 26 hired by the sanitation firm to clean a Cargill-owned facility in Dodge City, Kan.

In a statement, Minnetonka-based Cargill said the company would terminate a contractor if they knowingly employed underage labor.

In a press call on Friday, Looman said the agency "diligently worked to verify the identity and age of children" in their investigation, which began last August.

Federal officials say PSSI employed minors to clean other facilities owned by the nation's few beef processing giants — including Tyson. Last month, JBS ended its contract with PSSI to clean the Worthington pork-processing plant. The company has declined to name the new cleaner.

Labor officials say the hazardous chemicals used to clean the sharp meat-cutting tools housed in slaughterhouses makes the work particularly dangerous, especially for youth. The FLSA expressly forbids persons under 18 years of age to work in slaughterhouses.

The investigation concluded that three minors incurred chemical burns from working overnight cleaning the plants.

PSSI has said they had a companywide prohibition against employing minors but suggested hiring managers may've skirted these strictures by soliciting fraudulent identity documents from applicants.