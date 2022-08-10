Faulty installation of a natural gas water heater led to a house explosion and fire two weeks ago in Hopkins that killed a husband and wife, officials said Wednesday.

The incident on July 27 at the home in the 200 block of 21st Avenue N. claimed the lives of Hubert Vassar, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83, shook the screens of nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hopkins Fire Department "learned that the residence's water heater was recently replaced, and a gas line was not reattached following the installation," a statement from the Fire Department read. "This allowed gas to leak into the residence and eventually ignite."

The Fire Department said investigators have yet to pinpoint what ignited the natural gas, but sources vary from flipping a light switch to static electricity or pilot lights.

Fire officials have classified the blaze as accidental in nature.

David Viland, 73, said on the day of the fire that he was reading the news down the street when he heard the boom. It shook his home, he said, reminding him of bombs or heavy artillery from his time serving in Vietnam.

Viland walked down the street to see his neighbor's house engulfed in flames. Within 15 minutes, it had collapsed.

"Standing out on the street here, I felt the heat on my face," Viland said.