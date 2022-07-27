An explosion and fire late Wednesday morning severely damaged a house in Hopkins, police said, while the extent of injuries was not immediately known.
There was no immediate word from police about injuries.
The house is located in the 200 block of N. 21st Avenue, near the intersection of Hwy. 7 and Shady Oak Road.
The blast and blaze about 10:15 a.m. brought personnel from the police and fire departments as well as other nearby agencies.
"Rescue crews are still on the scene," a police statement read as midday approached. "Please avoid the area and allow first reponders to focus on safety."
Return to startribune.com for updates to this developing story.
