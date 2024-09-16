Minnesota’s Dolly Parton sends free books to kids throughout the state, just like the singer does

“Now, he just loves books. He wants us to read him a book every night before he goes to sleep and he’ll want it read multiple times,” said Silva, whose son has become a big fan of “No No Yes Yes/ No No Si Si,” by Leslie Patricelli. “It’s basically about saying ‘no’ to this and ‘yes’ to that. If we go to the bathroom and he goes on the potty, now he’ll be like, ‘Yes yes. Go sit on the potty.’ Or if he sees a baby doing something he’s not supposed to be doing, he’ll say, ‘No no, baby.’”