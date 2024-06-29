Family members have identified the woman who was fatally shot by police north of the Twin Cities in North Branch.

Jamie Ann Crabtree, 36, was killed Thursday night during an encounter with officers near her home in the 38900 block of 3rd Avenue, her sister-in-law said and husband Nicholas Williams confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Police said Crabtree was armed with a handgun, intoxicated and suicidal at the time of the confrontation. One officer struck Crabtree with a shot from a nonlethal pepper ball and then a second officer shot her with his firearm, according to police. She died at the scene.

Sister-in-law Sarah Clifford, who started an online fundraising campaign to help the family with expenses related to Crabtree's death, posted that "she loved her family, her friends and had such a big heart for animals. She was a very caring person and easy to get along with. She will forever be missed."

Police have yet to say what prompted the officers to fire at the woman. Police Chief Dan Meyer said the incident was captured on officers' body-worn cameras.

The officers involved have been put on standard administrative leave, the chief said.

As is routine practice, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting and is expected to reveal further details in the coming days.

Since 2000, police in Minnesota have killed at least 240 people, including nine this year and 11 in the past year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Star Tribune staff writer Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.