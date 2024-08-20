The Minnesota State Fair starts on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

You’ve heard of the Minnesota State Fair — you’ve probably even been to it. But you may be wondering about a couple of things. What’s the best way to get there? What can we bring? What does it cost? Who’s playing? Where are the new foods??

Read on, prospective 2024 fairgoer. We’ll start with the basics.

What the heck is the Minnesota State Fair?

It’s “The Great Minnesota Get-Together” — the North Star State’s annual end-of-summer celebration of Minnesota life, industry and culture — encompassing food, live music, agriculture, recreation, animals, art, rides, entertainment and more.

How big is this fair?

It’s no mere carnival! Minnesota’s fair is historically the second most-attended state fair — trailing only Texas — but is firmly No. 1 in terms of daily attendance. More than 1.8 million people attended over 12 days in both 2022 and 2023, with a record of 2.13 million set in 2019.

When does the MN State Fair start, and how long does it last?

The fair traditionally runs the 12 days ending on Labor Day, so this year it lands on Aug. 22-Sept. 2.

Where is it located?

On the State Fairgrounds, of course! The 322-acre fair occupies a chunk of the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The official address: 1265 N. Snelling Av.

How much does it cost to enter?

Advance tickets (purchased through Aug. 21) are $15 online, at participating Cub stores and outstate locations, and at the State Fair ticket office. Once the fair begins, tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for ages 5-12 and 65 and older. Kids 4 and younger are admitted free.