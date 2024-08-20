You’ve heard of the Minnesota State Fair — you’ve probably even been to it. But you may be wondering about a couple of things. What’s the best way to get there? What can we bring? What does it cost? Who’s playing? Where are the new foods??
The Minnesota State Fair starts on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know
What is this fair thing all about? How do we get there? What should we do? Answers abound.
Read on, prospective 2024 fairgoer. We’ll start with the basics.
What the heck is the Minnesota State Fair?
It’s “The Great Minnesota Get-Together” — the North Star State’s annual end-of-summer celebration of Minnesota life, industry and culture — encompassing food, live music, agriculture, recreation, animals, art, rides, entertainment and more.
How big is this fair?
It’s no mere carnival! Minnesota’s fair is historically the second most-attended state fair — trailing only Texas — but is firmly No. 1 in terms of daily attendance. More than 1.8 million people attended over 12 days in both 2022 and 2023, with a record of 2.13 million set in 2019.
When does the MN State Fair start, and how long does it last?
The fair traditionally runs the 12 days ending on Labor Day, so this year it lands on Aug. 22-Sept. 2.
Where is it located?
On the State Fairgrounds, of course! The 322-acre fair occupies a chunk of the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. The official address: 1265 N. Snelling Av.
How much does it cost to enter?
Advance tickets (purchased through Aug. 21) are $15 online, at participating Cub stores and outstate locations, and at the State Fair ticket office. Once the fair begins, tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for ages 5-12 and 65 and older. Kids 4 and younger are admitted free.
Special discount days offer $13 tickets for seniors (Aug. 22, 26, 27 & 29), kids (Aug. 22, 27, 28, Sept. 2) and active and retired military and their families (Aug 27). Also on sale is the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book ($5), with 100 coupons for fair food, merchandise and attractions. More information is at mnstatefair.org/tickets and etix.com/ticket/v/8597.
What are the fair hours?
Ticket holders can enter the fair daily between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., with reduced hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 2. The fairgrounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day. Individual building hours may vary.
So, how do we get there?
There are many ways.
- Limited vehicle parking ($20) is available at the fairgrounds. There are also three free, secured bike and scooter corrals on-site. Property owners near the fair often sell parking on their lots and lawns.
- A potentially easier, free way to reach the fair is via the 31 park and ride locations surrounding the fairgrounds. Buses run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. on Labor Day) and drop off at the fair’s Transit Hub or Gates 5 or 9.
- Metro Transit has a park and ride lot at the Maplewood Transit Center and service from Maple Grove, Blaine, Cottage Grove, Bloomington and Minnetonka ($5-$6).
- Express bus service from southern suburban locations is available from Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (Eagan, Shakopee and Burnsville) and SouthWest Transit (Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Carver), with pickup and drop-off at the fair’s Transit Hub.
What can/can’t we bring?
Backpacks, bags, purses, coolers, etc., are allowed but subject to search, and all fairgoers will pass through metal detectors at the gate. Outside food and drink are allowed, as are service animals, wheelchairs and strollers. The no-go list includes weapons, fireworks, alcohol, illegal drugs, pets, drones, bikes, skateboards and hoverboards.
What about wheelchairs?
You can bring your own wheelchair, mobility scooter or stroller. HomeTown Mobility is also renting electric mobility scooters ($75/day), wheelchairs ($30), strollers ($20 single, $25 double) and wagons ($20) at five locations inside the fairgrounds. Advance reservations at least the day before are recommended; otherwise it’s first-come, first-served on the day of.
Is there an app for that?
For the first time in 2024, yes! The fair has unrolled a new official mobile app for Android and iPhone, with daily schedules and interactive features. Attendees can save their favorite attractions on the app.
What else is new this year?
Ah, so you’re a fair regular. New rides at the Mighty Midway include the Kraken, which tops out at 147 feet with a swinging arm, and the Defender “propeller ride.” Cats & Dogs The Exhibition is a “sensory and interactive journey” about our furry friends, at the North End. The State Fair Foundation’s new Welcome Wall will give fairgoers the chance to commemorate a person or special occasion (for a $600 donation). Building updates include improved traffic flow at the crop art exhibit, major enhancements to the Fine Art Center, and new spaces to enjoy food and drink in the Garden.
Is there anything to eat?
You might say! Thousands of menu items from some 274 vendors. The Star Tribune’s Food team has the rundown of 33 new foods and 63 new drinks and will provide dispatches on this year’s fair food experience at startribune.com/fair. Just looking for the cheese curds or Pronto Pups? The fair has a food finder mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/food.
Is there any free music?
Certainly — once you’ve paid fair admission. Besides the marquee music lineup at the grandstand, the fair boasts more than 100 acts of all types performing unticketed shows over the 12 days and nights, at such stages as the International Bazaar, the Schilling Amphitheater and the Family Fair Stage. At the flagship Leinie Lodge Bandshell, top headliners include Maggie Rose (8:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25), the War & Treaty (8:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27), Marky Ramone playing the Ramones (8:30 p..m. Aug. 28-29) and Semisonic (7:30 p.m. Sept. 1-2).
Where are the rides?
All over the place! The Mighty Midway is the heart of the fun, and the Kidway has rides for fairgoers as little as 30-36 inches. Adventure Park is home to extreme thrills, and must-dos like the Great Big Wheel, Space Tower, Ye Old Mill, Skyride and Sky Glider are scattered throughout the fairgrounds. At the Midway and Kidway, special promotions are offered all day on Aug. 22, 27-28 and Sept. 2, and before 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, 26, 29 and 30.
Where do we go for lost children or lost items?
The Care & Assistance Building and Lost & Found are located at 1838 and 1842 W. Dan Patch Av., across from West End Market. The fair encourages families to pick up a free ID wristband to assist in reuniting lost kids and their families. The wristbands are available at Care & Assistance or any of several information booths at the fair.
Is there a smoking/vaping section?
To find one, you’ll have to look at a State Fair map, available at all information booths. We count 18 designated smoking areas, including four around the grandstand. Marijuana smoking is prohibited throughout the fairgrounds.
OK, well, are there fireworks, at least?
Yes! The nightly fireworks show usually happens between 10 and 11 p.m., weather-permitting. Usually they hold off until after the grandstand concert ends. The uncertainty of the timing is all part of the fun, capping a long day at the fair.
