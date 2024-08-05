Drink up: Here are the 63 new State Fair speciality sips for 2024

How many ways can you reinvent a drink? At least 63, the number of new sippables at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.
As fairgoers pore over the list of new foods at this year’s State Fair, the list of new beverages is equally impressive. The beverages debuting at the fair range from sweet and fruity to sour and slushy. There are nostalgia-inspired drinks, nods to Prince and Minnesota history and, new this year, an exclusive tap line dedicated to nonalcoholic craft beer.
They all join 46 returning beverages found only at the fair, bringing the total to more than 300 brews and beverages at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No one will go thirsty. Find more information, along with the list of special-to-the-fair drinks, here. And remember to hydrate — with water.
Agua Fresca Hard Slushie: A refreshing frozen blend of watermelon and mint; 6% ABV. Brewed by Indeed Brewing Co., Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.
Apple Pie Hazy Cider: Get a jump on fall with a fusion of fresh-pressed apples and warm pie spices; 6% ABV. Brewed by Wild State Cider, Duluth. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.
Attack of the Quack!: A purple punch-inspired kettle sour that comes with a Viking souvenir rubber ducky; 4.5% ABV. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co., Mpls. At the Hideaway Speakeasy, Veranda, Grandstand upper level.