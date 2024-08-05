Eat & Drink

Drink up: Here are the 63 new State Fair speciality sips for 2024

The list of beers, seltzers, wine and cocktails is filled with fruity flavors, special collaborations and clever names. Plus, new NA taps, too.

By Star Tribune staff

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 1:58PM
State Fair beers from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Photo by Mike Krivit
Beer, slushies, seltzers and wine — all are available in new flavors at the State Fair. (Mike Krivit)

How many ways can you reinvent a drink? At least 63, the number of new sippables at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

As fairgoers pore over the list of new foods at this year’s State Fair, the list of new beverages is equally impressive. The beverages debuting at the fair range from sweet and fruity to sour and slushy. There are nostalgia-inspired drinks, nods to Prince and Minnesota history and, new this year, an exclusive tap line dedicated to nonalcoholic craft beer.

They all join 46 returning beverages found only at the fair, bringing the total to more than 300 brews and beverages at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No one will go thirsty. Find more information, along with the list of special-to-the-fair drinks, here. And remember to hydrate — with water.

Agua Fresca Hard Slushie: A refreshing frozen blend of watermelon and mint; 6% ABV. Brewed by Indeed Brewing Co., Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Apple Pie Hazy Cider: Get a jump on fall with a fusion of fresh-pressed apples and warm pie spices; 6% ABV. Brewed by Wild State Cider, Duluth. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Attack of the Quack!: A purple punch-inspired kettle sour that comes with a Viking souvenir rubber ducky; 4.5% ABV. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co., Mpls. At the Hideaway Speakeasy, Veranda, Grandstand upper level.

Baja Breeze Slushie: A tropical whirlwind of mango, pineapple and lime; 6% ABV. Brewed by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Shanghai Henri’s, International Bazaar.

Barn Storm: A tropical sour ale with an infusion of jalapeño; 4.8% ABV. Brewed by Pryes Brewing Co., Mpls. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Black Currant Mead: This sessionable mead is made of honey from Midwestern pollinators, fermented dry, then sweetened with freshly pressed black currant juice; 6% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Blackberry Breeze: Sweet, ripe blackberries with every pour; 5.2% ABV. Brewed by Wild State Cider, Duluth. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av., between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Blackberry Limeade Lager: Subtly sweet with a twist of tart citrus; 5.2% ABV. Brewed by Indeed Brewing Co., Mpls. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av., between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Blackberry Mojito Hard Seltzer: A cocktail-inspired sugar-free Bolo Hard Seltzer, featuring notes of blackberry, lime, mint and sweet honey with a purple hue; 5% ABV. Brewed by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Mpls. At Cafe Caribe, Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Streets.

Blood Orange Mimosa Cider: Dry champagne-like cider sweetened with freshly pressed blood orange juice; 6.2% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Bloody Mary: Malt alcohol base mixed with Lovejoy Bloody Mary mix; 6% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Mpls. At Shanghai Henri’s, International Bazaar.

Blueberry Pancake Lager: A breakfast-inspired brew that combines the zing of tart blueberries with a maple sweetness and a smooth malty finish with playful notes of caramel, brown sugar and blueberry; 4.9% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed by Third St. Brewhouse, Cold Spring, Minn. At Cafe Caribe, Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Streets.

Boombox Freeze: A frozen seltzer with tropical fruit and sweet strawberry flavors; 5% ABV. Brewed by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Mpls. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Cakewalk Berry Bliss Lager: A taste of fresh strawberries, creamy vanilla and sweet cake flavors all in one glass; 4.9% ABV. Brewed by Third St. Brewhouse, Cold Spring, Minn. At Coasters, Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Chelsey’s Southern Sipper: A combo of smooth bourbon flavor, juicy peaches and sweet tea garnished with a candy peach ring; 5% ABV. Brewed by Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At RC’s BBQ, Dan Patch Av. between Liggett and Chambers Streets.

Cherry Lime Freeze: A sweet and flavorful slushie made with Quirk seltzer and a fruity-floral mix of flavors including cherry blossom and lime and cherry limeade; 4% ABV. Brewed by Boulevard Beverage Co. At Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Chocobananas Wheat Ale: A hearty wheat ale with notes of creamy chocolate and banana flavors; 4.8% ABV. Brewed by the Freehouse, Mpls. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Cinnamon Lemoncello Cake’d Up: Mixing sweet and tangy with cinnamon and lemon flavors in a beer that embodies the rich flavors and traditions of Italy; 5% ABV. Brewed by Mankato Brewery, North Mankato. At the Hangar, Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

Firecracker Cream Ale: A cream ale with pops of tart raspberries and a hint of lime; 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Indeed Brewing Co., Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Frozen Mango Tango: Mango, citrus and dark rum-inspired flavors in this frozen drink made with real fruit juice. Try it mixed with Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri for a Ball Park Vice; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Ball Park Cafe, Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues.

Frozen Piña Colada: A blend of natural pineapple, real coconut cream and rum flavors combine in this classic tropical frozen cocktail-inspired seltzer slushie; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Cafe Caribe, Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Streets.

Frozen Spicy Pineapple Margarita: A frozen cocktail-inspired slushie made with pineapple and tequila flavors, Proper Bartender Habanero Bitters and topped with Tajín; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Cafe Caribe, Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Streets.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri: This strawberry and rum-flavored frozen cocktail-inspired drink is made with real fruit juice. Get it mixed with Frozen Mango Tango for our version of a Ball Park Vice. 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Ball Park Cafe, Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues.

Golden Spike Ale: This western-inspired golden ale is crafted with prickly pear and mezcal flavors; 5% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Frontier Bar, Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Streets.

Grilled Pineapple Lager: This lager has a caramelized flavor atop its juicy charred pineapple base; 5.2% ABV, 10 IBUs. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Grumpy Old Manhattan: A malt-based take on a classic cocktail, crafted with flavors of aged bourbon and cherry and served with a smoky surprise; 7% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At the Hideaway Speakeasy, Veranda, Grandstand upper level.

Hazy Days IPA: This IPA is filled with robust, juicy notes of pineapple and tropical fruit and haze for, well, days; 7.2% ABV. Brewed by Surly Brewing Co., Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

A Hazy Shade: This silky New Zealand Hazy IPA has notes of tropical fruits, including mango, passion fruit, guava and lime; 6% ABV, 35 IBU. Brewed by Dual Citizen Brewing Co., St. Paul, in collaboration with Tthe Freehouse, Mpls. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Iced Tea Lemonade Blonde Ale: A cream ale inspired by the legendary Arnold Palmer beverage that combines the crispness of a classic cream ale with the zesty tang of lemonade and iced tea; 4.2% ABV. Brewed by Bald Man Brewing, Eagan. At Coasters, corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Imperial Lager: A medium-bodied golden lager with a blend of sweet malty flavor and fruity-floral hop aroma; 7.8% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, Minn. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Imperial Mai Tai Seltzer: A sweet, fruity, tart and sparkling lower-calorie and lower-carb seltzer. Enjoy solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Passion Fruit Daiquiri and Watermelon Hard Candy; 8% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Lake Dayz Spritz: A tropical wine spritz made from Minnesota-grown grapes with a hint of tropical fruit and light bubbles; 7% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery and Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Lemon Bellini: A Minnesota-made sparkling Edelweiss wine made with fresh puréed lemons. Enjoy solo or in a Bellini Flight with orange, lemon and peach; 12% ABV. By Cannon River Winery, Cannon Falls, Minn. At Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Lingonberry Blast: A burst of flavor that’s both tart and subtly sweet; 5% ABV. Brewed Mankato Brewery, North Mankato, Minn. At the Hangar, Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

“The Lingonburg” Lingonberry Shandy: This Minnesota aviation-inspired drink is a lingonberry-flavored shandy that’s a mix of tart, sweet and a hint of pink. Brewed Excelsior Brewing Co., Excelsior. At the Hangar, Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

Mai Tai Slushie: Blending tropical orange, pineapple and rum flavor into a frozen drink; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Mudslide Slushie: A creamy mudslide-inspired slushie filled with flavors of coffee, Irish cream and heavy cream, this lactose-free boozy milkshake is served with an edible straw; 6% ABV. Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Coasters, corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Mustard Stain IPA: Inspired by the perfect fair-food condiment, this mustard beer is a full-bodied, hop-forward, Session IPA spiced with mustard seeds; 4.5% ABV. Brewed by Spiral Brewery, Hastings. At Aldo’s Burgers, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Snack House and Swine & Spuds in the Warner Coliseum.

Orange Bellini: Minnesota-made sparkling Edelweiss wine blended with fresh puréed oranges. Indulge solo or in a Bellini Flight with a trio of orange, lemon and peach; 12% ABV. Brewed in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood St.

Passion Fruit Daiquiri Seltzer: A lower-calorie and lower-carb seltzer that’s citrusy with hints of melon, pineapple and kiwi, a balance of sweet and tart. Enjoy solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Imperial Mai Tai and Watermelon Hard Candy; 5% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood St.

Piña Ciderlada: A blend of freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with pineapple juice and coconut cream. Garnished with a pineapple and cherry skewer; 5.9% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Mpls. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, corner of Lee Av. and Cooper St. at the North Woods.

Pineapple Party: A light and refreshing blond ale, filled with juicy pineapple notes; 4.7% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Pink Lady Lemonade: A vibrant and refreshing spin on a beloved summertime treat served slushie-style; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Ragin Cajun, the Garden, west wall.

Popping Good Wine: A blend of red and sparkling white wine is enhanced with a surprising popping candy twist; 8% ABV. Brewed in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At Coasters, corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Prickly Pear Passion Fruit Cider: This refreshing cider is crafted with fresh-pressed apples, bright prickly pear and tart, zingy passion fruit flavor; 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Wild State Cider, Duluth. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Purple Maize: A light-bodied Mexican-style lager brewed with purple corn, featuring notes of honey and biscuit; 4.6% ABV. Brewed by Summit Brewing Co., St. Paul. At Shanghai Henri’s, International Bazaar.

Purple Reign IPA: This vivid purple double dry-hopped Cold IPA uses 100% Minnesota malt as a backbone for a “princely” amount of hops lending fruit, fresh pineapple and nectarine notes; 5.5% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Red Devil Hurricane: A vibrant passion fruit, lime and rum-flavored hard slushie that’s a nod to the New Orleans classic cocktail; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Ragin Cajun, the Garden, west wall.

S’more Than a Feeling Slushie: Combining the flavors of the traditional campfire treat with notes of toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate and graham cracker crunch that are fused together into a frozen seltzer-based slushie; 5% ABV. Brewed by Urban Growler Brewing, St. Paul. At Swine & Spuds, Warner Coliseum.

Sour Batch Fizz: A sour beer with a little extra fizz, available in raspberry, watermelon or woodruff; 5% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, Minn. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Sparkling Pearsecco: A pear cider inspired by the effervescent charm of Italian sparkling wines; 5.5% ABV. Brewed Loon Juice Cider Co., Spring Valley, Minn. At Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Steph’s Summer Spritzer: A blend of white wine, peaches, mangos and citrus. Light, sweet and incredibly refreshing; 6.3% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery. At the Blue Barn, West End Market.

Strawberry Guava Miraculum: Add an extra twist to your usual IPA with strawberry and guava; a reinvention of the signature Miraculum Midwest IPA; 6.4% ABV, 75 IBUs. Brewed by Pryes Brewing Co., Mpls. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble: Freshly pressed apples fermented dry, then sweetened with rhubarb, strawberry juice, blackstrap molasses and lactose sugars. This Minnesota classic treat is making its cider-style State Fair debut; 5.9% ABV. Brewed by Sociable Cider Werks, Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Sweet Clementine Beer: An aromatic light lager brewed with clementines, resulting in a bright and citrus-forward brew. Zesty, tangy and fruity notes, garnished with a candy peach ring; 4.2% ABV. Brewed by Third Street Brewhouse, Cold Spring, Minn. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, corner of Lee Av. and Cooper St., at the North Woods.

Tangerine Sunset Mojito: This malt-based non-distilled mojito has citrusy tangerine paired with fresh mint leaves; 6% ABV. Brewed by August Schell Brewing Co., New Ulm, Minn., in collaboration with Tattersall Distilling, Mpls. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Touchy Peely: A traditional kölsch combined with a bright burst of lemony citrus; 4.4% ABV. Brewed by Modist Brewing, St. Paul. At LuLu’s Public House, West End Market.

Triple Berry Cream Ale: A triple threat with a blend of strawberry, blueberry and raspberry; 5% ABV. Brewed by Fulton Brewing, Mpls. At Frontier Bar, Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Streets.

Tropical Fruit Smoothy IPA: This pink beer comes with a wild blend of Strata hops, marshmallows and a mix of tropical fruit flavor; 7.1% ABV, 41 IBUs. Brewed by Pryes Brewing Co., Mpls. At Andy’s Grille, Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Streets.

Tutti Frutti Bubblegum Hard Slushy: This slushy is a blend of bubblegum and vibrant fruity notes, garnished with bubblegum; 6% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At Andy’s Grille, Carnes Av. between Liggett and Nelson Streets.

Watermelon Crush: A blend of watermelon, citrus and Red Bull Red, a seltzer-based slushie that’s cool and caffeinated; 5% ABV. Brewed by Liftbridge Brewing Co., Stillwater. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Watermelon Hard Candy Seltzer: Starting sour and finishing sweet, this watermelon-flavored hard candy-inspired seltzer is a throwback to the convenience store candy. Order solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Passion Fruit Daiquiri and Imperial Mai Tai; 5% ABV. Brewed by Bent Brewstillery, Roseville. At Dino’s Gyros, Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

New non-alcoholic brew

NA Rotating Brews: Featuring a variety of non-alcoholic brews, this new exclusive tap line is focused solely on alcohol-free craft beer, cider and seltzers. Stop by for a glass or a flight of specialty Minnesota-made drinks from a number of local breweries, rotating daily. Note: 21+ only, photo ID required. At Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, Agriculture Horticulture Building, west side.

Star Tribune staff

