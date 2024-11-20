The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for Nov. 21-27 include Eric Benét, Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Stinson, Cory Wong, Allie X, Ike Reilly and Laamar.
1. Eric Benét: It’s been eight years since the Milwaukee-reared soul star released an album. Now he’s dropped a new “Duets” EP (featuring Chanté Moore, Ledisi and Corinne Bailey Rae) and the single, “Something We Can Make Love To,” a steamy slow jam with Tamar Braxton. The song perfectly complements such old Benét favorites as the cuddly “Spend My Life With You” (with Tamia) and the breezy “Georgy Porgy” (with Faith Evans). The veteran R&B lover man, who used to be married to Halle Berry, will seduce with those 1999 hits as well as “Chocolate Legs” and maybe a Prince cover, which might be risky in Minneapolis for the man who is married to Manuela Testolini, Prince’s second ex-wife. (6:30 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$80, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Fresh from performing on “Jimmy Kimmel LIve” on Tuesday, California country singer Nate Smith, who is finding momentum with “Bulletproof” with his just-released sophomore album, “California Gold,” becomes a rare mainstream country artist to headline at First Avenue (8 p.m., $30); Mick Sterling, king of Twin Cities tribute shows, needs a spread sheet to keep track of all the different salutes he does but unquestionably his best is Joe Cocker because Sterling has the perfect voice for such a killer soulful rock repertoire (7 p.m. Chart House, $25-$30); another of the best tribute shows is Joyann Parker’s informative and entertaining celebration of Patsy Cline (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Minneapolis’ experimental string maestro Paul Metzger is pairing up with Chicago table player Krissy Bergmark (7 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20); the “Give to the Maxi...Pad” fundraiser for menstrual products donations features Afters, Charlie Boy, Dani Erin and Katy Tessman (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder Mission Room, $15-$20).
Friday, Nov. 22
2. Joe Bonamassa: Last year, the Utica, N.Y., guitar hero released “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2,” the sequel to his bestselling 2003 collection of blues covers. This time, Bonamassa interprets songs by Bobby “Blue” Bland, Albert King, Guitar Slim and Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac, among others. For a change, there are horns and backup singers, giving the sounds a bit of a Memphis R&B vibe at times, but Bonamassa’s guitar work remains heavily influenced by British blues rockers as he continues to play it fast and flashy, even on ballads like “Win-O” and “Is It Safe to Go Home.” Once again, the self-managed, hard-touring indie bluesman settles in for a two-night Minneapolis stand. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $74-$254, ticketmaster.com)
3. Allie X: A former tour mate and cohort of Charli XCX’s who has also released collaborative tracks with Mitski and Troye Sivan, Toronto synth-pop singer Alexandra Hughes hasn’t seen the breakout success of her friends but has generated an underground dance club and LGBTQ fan base. Hints of dark-wave and early Lady Gaga influences filled her album from early 2024, “Girl With No Face,” which was just rereleased as a deluxe edition along with a new single, “Bon Voyage.” She’s touring with RuPaul-affiliated Atlanta drag queen Violet Chachki. (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $40, livenation.com)
4. Laamar: A standout entry in First Ave’s Best New Bands showcase at the start of the year, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson is winding down the year with a lot more to brag about; not that he’s the type to do so. The tender-voiced Minneapolis Americana songwriter’s lament “Say My Name” — from his debut EP inspired by his hometown’s racial reckoning, “Flowers” — rose up the Current’s Chart Show. He opened for Semisonic and Lissie. He made a big impression at the Minnesota State Fair’s West End stage. His face is newly plastered on a Hennepin Arts billboard beside the Orpheum Theatre. Now, he and his lush band are winding down 2024 with Laamar’s first headlining set since hitting the studio with Nat Harvie, who also co-produced Alan Sparhawk’s new LP. Opening are the Holy North and Yonder, the latter a new rootsy band led by Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach. (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)
5. Minnesota Orchestra: In Thomas Søndergård’s largest undertaking since becoming music director, he’ll conduct the masterpiece that Mozart struggled to finish in his final days, the eloquent expression of grief that is his “Requiem.” The orchestra will be joined by the Minnesota Chorale, soprano Andrea Carroll, mezzo Taylor Raven, Stillwater-reared tenor Jack Swanson (who sang the title role in Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane”) and three-time Grammy-winning bass-baritone (and former Cantus member) Dashon Burton. Works by Olivier Messiaen and Gabriela Ortiz complete the program. Go and process some sadness. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $49-$116, minnesotaorchestra.org
Also: Masked Atlanta DJ duo ATLiens top off a wicked dance party also with Ghengar and more (8:30 p.m. the Armory, $46); Texas roots-rock vets the Band of Heathens are back (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); fresh off issuing his new album “Norfside,” north Minneapolis jazz/funk drummer and bandleader L.A. Buckner and his group Big Homie take on the Dakota with guest pianist Kavyesh Kaviraj-(7 p.m., $20-$25); the Under the Bluegrass Moon show will feature Minnesota pickers the High 48s and LaPlant Road (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$25); Denver area groovers the Motet return (8:30 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $30); lush and moody 2000s-era rock unit Valet will reunite to open scenester Cyn Collins’ birthday bash, also with the Sex Rays, Fletcher Coulee and Private Oates (8 p.m. Palmer’s Bar, $13-$15).
Saturday, Nov. 23
6. Tommy Stinson: He’s played just about every other corner of Minneapolis since leaving the basement on Bryant Avenue at age 12 to start playing bass with the Replacements. So it’s about time that Stinson — now 58 and living in upstate New York — tried out downtown Minneapolis’ renowned jazz club. He’ll make his debut there under the guise of Cowboys in the Campfire, a spirited, mostly acoustic, semi-twangy duo with his former uncle-in-law Chip Roberts. They put out a wry and colorful LP last year, titled “Wronger.” (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$55, dakotacooks.com)
7. Cory Wong: The hyper-prolific Twin Cities guitarist released only three albums in 2024 — “Live in London,” which captures his furious funk; “Starship Syncopation,” which features instrumentals with the Metropole Orkest that would be good themes for movies or TV shows, and “Fearless Flyers IV,” a live EP by Wong’s side project recorded at the Blue Note in New York City. Wong, as masterly an entertainer as he is a guitarist, will likely sample songs from throughout his canon (including tunes by Vulpeck and Fearless Flyers) and conduct an onstage press conference to discuss his performance. Don’t be surprised if opening acts Couch and Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy collaborate with Wong and his 11-piece band. (8 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $39.50-$59.50, first-avenue.com)
Also: “Somethin’ Bout a Truck” hitmaker Kip Moore, with the raspy Springsteen-ish belting voice, has left his longtime label, MCA Nashville, and dropped a new single, “Learning as I Go” (8 p.m. Fillmore, $51 and up); longtime associates and inspirators to fellow Aussies Tame Impala, sunny psychedelic rockers Pond are touring America with a new album, “Stung” (8 p.m. First Ave, $25-$30); two of the Midwest’s finest (and long-standing) purveyors of New Orleans music — Madison, Wis.’ Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and the Twin Cities own Southside Aces — team up again (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$35); Minnesota folk favorites Curtiss & Loretta return to Ginkgo Coffeehouse (7:30 p.m., $15); local Americana music great Erik Koskinen leads his band again with Robinella opening (8:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $20-$25); the BZ3 Organ Trio with organist Brian Ziemniak, guitarist David Feily and drummer Kevin Washington returns to Berlin (7:30 p.m., $10).
Sunday, Nov. 24
8. Espressivo: For 45 years, few groups interpreted music for violin, cello and piano more masterfully than the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. When pianist Joseph Kalichstein died in 2022, violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson started exploring music for violin, viola, cello and piano with a pair of brilliant collaborators, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and pianist Anna Polonsky. For its Twin Cities debut, the Espressivo quartet performs a Music in the Park Series concert of works by Mozart, Nokuthula Ngwenyama and Johannes Brahms. (4 p.m. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul, $23-$33, students and children free, schubert.org)
9. Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts: These two versatile vets from difference scenes have been an on- and off- duo since 2016. Siegel, a harmonica player and pianist, established himself with the Chicago-based Siegel-Schwall Band back in the ‘60s and more recently has led his group Chamber Blues, combining elements of blues, classical and jazz. Grammy-winning saxophonist Watts performed with the “The Tonight Show” band for 20 years under Doc Severinsen and played on records with Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones, Charlie Haden, Carole King and others. But he may be best known for his 1981 tour with the Rolling Stones. Watts and Siegel always find a jazzy groove together, and Siegel charms with his personality and humor. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Utah’s viral indie-pop star Dalton Weekes, who records as IDKHow or aka I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, is promoting his second album, “Gloom Division” (7 p.m. First Ave, all ages, $25-$30); while she leads several tribute shows, local piano maven Lori Dokken is seldom featured as the singer and pianist; she visits her expansive repertoire that includes songs associated with Bonnie Raitt, Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Ella Fitzgerald, David Bowie and others (5 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Minnesota’s globe-trotting, multi-instrumentalist, world-music aficionado Robert Everest celebrates an album of original material, “A Life of Lessons Learned” (6 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $30-$40); Ryan Olcott’s remade lineup of 12 Rods performs again with Mellow Cassette (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $25-$27).
Monday, Nov. 25
The 19th annual Irish Christmas in America tour will feature dancing, music with traditional instruments and vocalist Caitríona Sherlock (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$55).
Tuesday, Nov. 26
In his four-decade recording career, Grammy-winning contemporary Christian star Michael W. Smith has released six Christmas albums, so he has plenty of material for his annual Yule show (7 p.m. State Theatre, $59-$79); sometime singer, sometimes actor (”One Tree Hill,” “Walk the Line”) Tyler Hilton is on tour again, behind the new EP “No Man’s Land” (8 p.m. 7th Street Entry, $25 and up); New Jersey’s Warped Tour-buoyed emo-punk bands Senses Fail and Saves the Day are performing their respective albums “Let It Enfold You” and “Through Being Cool” in full on tour together (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, $47).
Wednesday, Nov. 27
10. Ike Reilly Assassination: The first in a run of annual Mainroom shows around the holidays — see also: Curtiss A’s Lennon tribute, Soul Asylum’s homecoming, Best New Bands — this tradition started as a thank-you for the local fanaticism over Reilly’s 2001 album “Salesmen and Racists,” inspired while on duty as a doorman at Chicago’s Palmer House hotel. He and his band have been making the drive up I-94 from Libertyville, Ill., almost every Thanksgiving Eve since then. This year they’re arriving with a new single that’s something of a love letter to the Twin Cities, “At Least Another Day,” and with a new documentary now streaming about their own version of a success story, “Don’t Give Up on Friday Night.” Local ‘90s scenesters the Delilahs are reuniting to open along with local punk fixture Christy Costello. (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, first-avenue.com)
Also: While Andrew Walesch has charmed with his Frank Sinatra shows, the Minnesota-bred crooner now offers his salute to Tony Bennett (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); classic country specialist Cole Diamond hosts his Twangsgiving party with an Alan Jackson tribute set and openers Boot Cut (8 p.m. Turf Club, $15); The Dylan Salfer Band plays one last local gig before representing Minnesota at the annual International Blues Competition in Memphis (8 p.m. Green Room, $10).
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
