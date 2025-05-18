'Embarrassed' Jon Rahm struggles to keep final-round collapse at PGA Championship in perspective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jon Rahm appeared on the verge of doing what few thought possible — overcoming a five-shot deficit on the final day of a major championship to beat Scottie Scheffler.
And then came the collapse.
After battling back to tie the top-ranked Scheffler with a birdie on the 11th hole, Rahm turned what seemed like a foregone conclusion of a Scheffler victory into an entertaining back nine at the PGA Championship — at least for a while. But the two-time major champion missed birdie putts on the 14th and 15th holes and hooked drives on Nos. 16 and 18, playing the final three holes in 5-over par, leaving him trying to process his thoughts after his round.
''Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah,'' Rahm said. ''But I just need to get over it, get over myself. It's not the end of the world. It's not like I'm a doctor or a first responder, where somebody if they have a bad day, truly bad things happen. I'll get over it. I'll move on."
The Spanish star wound up with a 2-over 73 on Sunday and tied for eighth place, eight shots behind Scheffler.
That would have been inconceivable outcome for Rahm just an hour before.
''The last three holes, it's a tough pill to swallow right now,'' Rahm said. ''Especially knowing 16 is not the narrowest fairway in the world. That bunker is in play. You're lucky enough, you have a shot to the pin. Not a terrible swing, but bad enough to put me in a real difficult situation.''
But Rahm said in hindsight he felt the tournament began to slip away on the 14th hole.