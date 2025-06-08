MnDOT has five options for interchanges if Hwy. 252 is rebuilt. One of them gets the nod.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has yet to decide whether to convert Hwy. 252 into a four- or six-lane freeway or leave the dangerous road as it currently is.
That decision isn’t likely to come until late this year or early in 2026.
But should MnDOT opt to transform the highway through Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center into a freeway, the agency has come up with five options for where and how motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists would get on, off and cross over the highway.
The proposed interchanges, called “Access Combinations,” also account for transit use along the troubled corridor, which is rife with crashes and plagued with congestion.
“We need to figure out what the footprint is,” said Major Project Manager Amber Blanchard of the crossings, a key detail needed to determine how many lanes a new Hwy. 252 might have and which lanes would be designated for vehicles and which for transit.
“The goal is to reduce property impacts,” Blanchard said.
All five options call for Hwy. 252 to go over local roads at 66th, 70th, 73rd, 81st and 85th avenues and at Brookdale Drive. And all the designs would result in MnDOT acquiring property.
One is better than all the others, Blanchard said.