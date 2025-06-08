Sports

Twins reliever Coulombe off injured list after completing rehab from left forearm muscle strain

The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 at 4:32PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Danny Coulombe was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday after completing his rehab assignment.

The 35-year-old left-hander pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A St. Paul against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Coulombe made 19 appearances for the Twins before going on the injured list May 18 with a left forearm muscle strain. He had thrown 16 2/3 scoreless innings with eight hits allowed, two walks, 19 strikeouts, limiting opposing batters to a .138 average.

To make room for Coulombe on the roster, the Twins placed right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Matthews made four starts for the Twins, going 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA, eight walks and 25 strikeouts.

