Recently signed Emanuel Reynoso gets his first MLS start, as will second-year goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tonight against Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field.

Newcomer Bakaye Dibassy is also designated as a subtitute available to play tonight.

Loons coach Adrian Heath has shaken up his lineup the last two games in the midst of this four-game losing streak -- three of them regular-season games that count in MLS standings -- and tonight provides two that could be lasting.

Reynoso is getting the start because that's where he should be for a long time and also because striker Luis Amarilla and Ethan Finlay each got a knock in training for tonight's game. Mason Toye will start in Amarilla's striker spot and is the only striker available with both Amarilla (ankle) and Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) out injured.

St. Clair gets the start after backup Greg Ranjitsingh started the last three games after Tyler Miller was lost for the season because of hip surgery. The Loons conceded eight goals in those three games, although Heath attributed that number to his team's defense rather than Ranjitsingh's play.

St. Clair was the seveth player taken in the 2019 MLS Superdraft and was loaned to San Antonio FC in February so he could play games there, but was recalled when Miller underwent surgery. He backed up Vito Mannone last season, but didn't get any MLS regular-season or playoff action.

Captain Ozzie Alonso, Kevin Molino and left center-back Jose Aja are back in the lineup after each rested and didn't play Wednesday at Houston because of a demand schedule here in MLS' regular-season restart.

Here's tonight lineup:

Mason Toye

Kevin Molino Emanuel Chacon Robin Lod

Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Michael Boxall Jose Aja Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair

Subs: Ranjitsingh, Dibassy, Dotson, Hayes, Musa, Hairson, Edwards, Chacon