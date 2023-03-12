The last time Minnesota United played a season opener in the snow, they lost their first home game ever 6-1 six seasons ago.

It's a game Loons coach Adrian Heath hasn't forgotten, for all the wrong reasons.

On Saturday, they slipped — really, sometimes — out of Allianz Field after playing New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw in the March chill.

New York Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes countered Loons forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 18th-minute goal with the equalizer in the 48th minute.

It came much like Hlongwane's had, off a corner kick and was the Red Bulls' first goal in three games this season.

Hlongwane's goal came off Franco Fragapane's kick from the left corner, Reyes scored John Tolkin's kick from the right corner.

Reyes simply rose above the crowd near the 18-yard box's edge and flicked the ball on with his head toward the goal's far left corner. It went beyond Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's outstretched arms.

It was a long way from the 2017 season's thumping from fellow expansion team Atlanta United in that home opener at TCF Bank Stadium.

"I do remember," Heath said. "Every time I think back to that game, I find it ironic that we had Scandinavians who couldn't stand up and they had about seven South Americans who were dancing on the snow."

With suspended midfield star Emanuel Reynoso still back home, fellow Argentinian Fragapane becomes the designated to corner-kick and other set-piece kick taker. The Loons were outdone 9-0 in corner kicks during their season opener at FC Dallas two weeks ago and didn't take their first of the season until Saturday's 18th minute.

That's also when Hlongwane scored the game's first goal — on Fragapane's first corner kick of the season.

Fragapane delivered service from the left corner and recently acquired left center-back Miguel Tapias headed a ball that Red Bulls keeper Carlos Coronel stopped. But the ball came down straight to Hlongwane's feet and he swept it past Coronel with his right foot for his third career goal with the Loons.

Hlongwane ran back toward Fragapane in that left corner while teammates followed, mobbing him. Veteran defender Michael Boxall followed himself, kicking snow in the air like a little kid.

Hlongwane (hamstring) and defensive midfielder Wil Trapp (ribs) started even though they had been limited in training in the week leading to Saturday's game.

On Friday, Heath praised Fragapane's recent form.

"He has been sharp these last couple weeks and sharp in training," Heath said. "Hopefully, he can take that into the weekend because he does give us a spark when he's at his best and he looks dangerous. He looks like a goal in him and he looks like he can create something as well, which is what you want from your wide players."

Fragapane again started as a left attacker, with versatile Robin Lod in the middle, Bongokuhle on the right wing and Garcia up top for Luis Amarilla.

Amarilla missed the season opener two weeks ago at Dallas because he was home getting his United States work green card and couldn't get to Dallas by that weekend.

Amarilla subbed into the game for Garcia in the 65th minute.

Groundskeepers used leaf blowers to clear snow from the 18-yard penalty boxes and from the midfield, side and end lines as game time approached.

By opening kick, the snow — slushy and wet only an hour before — had dissipated, but the field remained slippery, particularly in areas where snow remained.

It was 30 degrees at kickoff and an orange ball was used to distinguish it from a mostly white one.

Heath had urged his players in the days leading to Saturday's game to wear what he called "proper" footwear. To an old-school Englishman that meant metal studs rather than what Heath termed plastic "slippers."

Loons starting left back Kemar Lawrence nonetheless wore orange shoes that contrasted with the white show while starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair wore metal studs on his feet and latex medical gloves under his keepers gloves intended to keep his hands warmer.

Allianz Field saw the worst of the snow by the 7:40 start time and the south end of the field was mostly snow-free by the second half's start.

Heath was asked Friday about the difficulty playing in falling snow or blowing snows.

"It does because especially the ball sticks and then it starts to get bigger and as you head the ball, a lot of times it goes in your eyes," he said. "But it'll be the same for both teams."