Newly signed Minnesota United attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso ended up flattened on the Allianz Field’s turf at least a couple of times in his first MLS start Sunday, but both he and his new team lifted itself up and onto a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.

They did so with second-year goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair also getting his first MLS start on a night when Robin Lod scored twice and Chase Gasper and Jacori Hayes once each — all after halftime.

The shutout victory ended the Loons’ four-game losing streak, three consecutively in the league’s regular-season restart. They had been outscored 8-2 in those last three losses.

Reynoso played his part in the first two goals before he was substituted out of the game by Raheem Edwards in the game’s 70th minute in Reynoso’s first game started since March.

He was knocked to his knees in a collision seeking the ball, but picked up his head and saw teammate Kevin Molino play it ahead across the 18-yard penalty box on the run to an open space on the far, left side. That’s where Gasper ran into that space, beating both RSL defender Justen Glad and goalkeeper Zac MacMath to the ball.

His natural left-foot shot from the left corner of the six-yard penalty box was his first MLS goal in his second season and it came in the 53rd minute.

Lod scored nine minutes later in the 62nd minute, after Reynoso controlled teammate Jose Aja’s chip pass over the midfield line with his feet and then turned and threaded a pass between two Real Salt Lake defenders. Lod took it on the run and beat MacMath on the short, left side from the edge of the six-yard penalty box for a 2-0 lead.

Molino, Edwards and Hayes completed a nifty, unselfish three-way passing play that resulted in Hayes’ short shot into an open net in the 75th minute.

Until Sunday, the Loons hadn’t scored a game’s first goal in their last six games and they had led just 17 minutes in those games.

Lod made it 4-0 with a shot from inside the 18-yard box that curved past MacMath and found the goal’s far left side in the 90th minute.

On Friday, Heath said he hadn’t decided whether Reynoso would make that first MLS start and play about an hour before being substituted out — or if he’d be a second-half sub Sunday but play longer than the 20-plus minutes he played in Houston on Wednesday.

Heath chose the first option, starting Reynoso in that “No. 10” attacking-midfield position Heath expect him to fill for the next four-plus for which Reynoso is signed, through 2024 with a final-day team option.

He started there in an attack front four Heath adjusted for the third consecutive game.

This time Heath did so both to get Reynoso more fully integrated into the team in his first week with them and because striker Luis Amarilla and veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay both sustained a knock in training and didn’t play. Amarilla injured his ankle, Finlay his knee.

That left Mason Toye as the starter and only healthy striker with Amarilla and Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) both out.

The Loons also lost starting defensive midfielder and captain Ozzie Alonso in the 17th minute after he went down clutching his left leg and quickly signaled to be replaced. Second-year midfielder Hassani Dotson did so, entering the game while Alonso eventually limped off the field.

St. Clair made his first MLS start after the Loons had lost their last three games with backup goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh in the starting 11 after Tyler Miller underwent season-ending hip surgery.

Heath attributed his team’s 8-2 deficit in goals in those three games to a poor defending rather than Ranjitsingh’s play.

But he chose to make a change, calling upon the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after both St. Clair and college teammate Chase Gasper won the NCAA title with Maryland.

In the game’s 12th minute, St. Clair stopped Real Salt Lake midfielder Giuseppe Rossi’s long left-footed strike when he grabbed it just shy of the goal line after he stopped the shot with a two-handed save but powered past him until just kept it just short of the line.

In the 25th minute, RSL’s Nedum Onuoha appeared to score the game’s first goal with a running header behind the Minnesota defense on Rossi’s long, curving free kick. But video review determined he was too far behind the defense and ruled him offside.

The Loons’ best first-half chance came when Lod and Kevin Molino worked a little combination play that ended with Molino’s left-foot shot at the edge of the 6-yard penalty box went just left of the goal in the 34th minute.