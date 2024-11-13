Edmunds: Save a bundle on these 2024 vehicles for end-of-the-year savings

Edmunds collects data on tens of thousands of vehicle transactions every year. And analyzing those data gives insight into where the best deals may be, especially as a calendar year ends. Accordingly, Edmunds editors reviewed sales data from most manufacturers from September of this year to find the deepest discounts. The following five vehicles stood out as viable options for shoppers looking to get a deal. We didn't include electric vehicles for the purposes of this article but know that you can often get big discounts on them as well.