Music history is littered with projects planned, anticipated, even completed — and then scrapped

Written while Yoko Ono was separated from John Lennon during his infamous ''lost weekend'' in 1973-74, ''A Story'' had the potential of changing the musical narrative around her. It was a strong album — without the avant-garde stylings that made Ono a challenge for mainstream listeners — recorded with musicians who worked on Lennon's ''Walls & Bridges.'' Maxwell calls it ''an emancipation manifesto'' that was set aside when Ono reconciled with Lennon. She's never publicly explained why, Maxwell says, although one song seems clearly about an affair she had while Lennon was away. Some of the material from ''A Story'' was included as part of the ''Onobox'' project that came out in 1992, and the album was released separately in 1997. Ono also re-recorded some of its songs in 1980, and Lennon was holding a tape of her composition ''It Happened'' when he was shot and killed. In it, she sings about an unspecified, seemingly traumatic event: ''It happened at a time of my life when I least expected.'' That wasn't even the most chilling premonition. Her song ''O'Oh'' ended with firecrackers that sound like gunshots. It was left off the 1997 release.