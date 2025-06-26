Music history is littered with projects planned, anticipated, even completed — and then scrapped

NEW YORK — The idea that Bruce Springsteen wrote, recorded and ultimately shelved entire albums of music may seem odd to the casual listener. Why put yourself through all that work for nothing?
Yet ''lost albums'' are embedded in music industry lore. Some were literally lost. Some remained unfinished or unreleased because of tragedy, shortsighted executives or creators who were perfectionist — or had short attention spans.
Often, the music is eventually made public, like Springsteen is doing now, although out of context from the times in which it was originally made.
So in honor of Springsteen's 83-song ''Tracks II: The Lost Albums'' box set being released Friday, The Associated Press has collected 10 examples of albums that were meant to be but weren't.
''Smile,'' The Beach Boys
Back in the news with the death of Brian Wilson, this album ''invented the category of the lost masterpiece in popular music,'' says Anthony DeCurtis, contributing editor at Rolling Stone. Some of the material that surfaced suggested Wilson, the Beach Boys' chief writer, was well on his way: the majestic single ''Good Vibrations,'' the centerpiece ''Heroes and Villains'' and the reflective ''Surf's Up.'' Wilson succumbed to internal competitive pressure worsened by mental illness and drug abuse while making it in 1966 and 1967, eventually aborting the project. He later finished it as a solo album backed by the Wondermints in 2004. The better-known songs were joined with some psychedelic-era curios that displayed Wilson's melodic sense and matchless ability as a vocal arranger, along with lyrics that some fellow Beach Boys worried were too ''out there.''
''The Black Album,'' Prince
The mercurial Prince pulled back this disc, set for release in December 1987, at the last minute. Some promo copies had already slipped out, and it was so widely bootlegged that when Warner Bros. officially put it out in limited release in 1994, the company billed it as ''The Legendary Black Album.'' Encased in an all-black sleeve, the project was said to be Prince's nod to Black fans who may have felt they had lost him to a pop audience. It's almost nonstop funk, including a lascivious Cindy Crawford tribute and the workout ''Superfunkycalifragisexy.'' The maestro's instincts were well-placed, though. Coming after ''Sign O' the Times'' — arguably his peak — this would have felt like a minor project.