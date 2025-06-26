Buy Now, Pay Later loans will soon affect some credit scores

''There isn't a lot of information out there about how integrating BNPL into credit scoring will work out,'' Chabrier said. ''FICO simulated the effect on credit scoring through a study. They saw that some users' scores increased. But if you factor in something that, last week, didn't affect your credit, and this week, it does, without having very much information about the modeling, it's a little hard to tell what the consequences will be.''