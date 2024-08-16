That’s more like it: Hennepin board’s new pay plan

Conley and Anderson said those increases were more in line with what county workers received during the past few years and would help the board make up for stagnant salaries between 2016 and 2022. Uh, yeah. Which again makes us wonder why any of them thought a 49% increase proposal ever deserved to see the light of day in a county where the median household salary is about $92,500. And that figure is driven up by the county’s high earners. Those who most often use the social services the county administers earn considerably less.