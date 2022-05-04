Caleb McGrath, a punter from Eastview High School in Apple Valley, on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the recruiting Class of 2023.

McGrath will be a preferred walk-on and is the No. 6-ranked punter nationally in the 2023 class by Kohl's Professional Camps, which focus on special teams.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.

Gophers volleyball outside Mckenna Wucherer was selected to the 2022 women's under-21 national training team. The 6-1 freshman from Brookfield, Wis., has been practicing with the Gophers this spring. The national team will train May 26-June 4 in Shreveport, La. Twelve of the 20 attendees will compete at U21 Women's Pan American Cup June 5-13 in Mexico.