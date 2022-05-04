Caleb McGrath, a punter from Eastview High School in Apple Valley, on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the recruiting Class of 2023.
McGrath will be a preferred walk-on and is the No. 6-ranked punter nationally in the 2023 class by Kohl's Professional Camps, which focus on special teams.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
Gophers volleyball outside Mckenna Wucherer was selected to the 2022 women's under-21 national training team. The 6-1 freshman from Brookfield, Wis., has been practicing with the Gophers this spring. The national team will train May 26-June 4 in Shreveport, La. Twelve of the 20 attendees will compete at U21 Women's Pan American Cup June 5-13 in Mexico.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro In 1999, a Blaine woman offered two refugees $100 and a kind note. This week they met again
More from Star Tribune
North Metro In 1999, a Blaine woman offered two refugees $100 and a kind note. This week they met again
More from Star Tribune
North Metro In 1999, a Blaine woman offered two refugees $100 and a kind note. This week they met again
More from Star Tribune
North Metro In 1999, a Blaine woman offered two refugees $100 and a kind note. This week they met again
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Smith, Diamondbacks edge Marlins after Bumgarner ejection
Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.
Sports
Clevinger impressive in return, Padres edge Guardians 5-4
Mike Clevinger held it together as long as he could.
Sports
Verlander solid again as Astros complete sweep of Mariners
Justin Verlander turned in another solid start and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win Wednesday.
Sports
Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2
Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta's seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday.
Sports
Kenseth, McGriff and Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.