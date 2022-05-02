Former Gophers running back Mar'Keise (Bucky) Irving, who has been in the NCAA transfer portal, announced that he's heading to Oregon.

Irving joins Kai Thomas (Kansas State) as Gophers running backs from last season who have landed with other Power Five teams. They combined to rush for 1,523 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as Minnesota freshmen.

Irving was the team's second leading rusher behind Thomas, gaining 699 yards and scoring four touchdown for Minnesota.

NFL free agent signings

After having four players chosen in the NFL Draft last week, the Gophers had six more sign free agent deals with NFL teams after the draft:

LB Jack Gibbens — Tennessee Titans

OL Sam Schlueter — San Francisco 49ers

OL Blaise Andries — Miami Dolphins

DL Micah Dew-Treadway — Chicago Bears

CB Coney Durr — Chicago Bears

Nyles Pinckney — New Orleans Saints