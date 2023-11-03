With three days to go before voters go to the polls in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and cities across Minnesota, early voting numbers are down in the state's two largest cities as compared to the last municipal election.

Residents have been able to vote early by mail and at designated locations for a month and a half; Monday will be the last day to cast an early ballot in person. Most eligible voters, however, haven't yet filled out a ballot.

At this point in Minneapolis' last city election two years ago, 21,140 people — or 8.3% of all registered voters — had already voted. That year, Minneapolis ballots were lengthy, with a mayor's race, three high-stakes questions about government structure, policing and rent control, and candidates running for seats on the City Council and Park Board.

This year, with only City Council seats up for grabs, just10,662 people, or 4.4% of registered voters, have voted early.

In St. Paul, 6,704 people — or 3.9% of registered voters — voted absentee by mail and early in person when mayoral candidates and a rent control question were on the ballot in 2021. This year with only City Council races and a sales tax question on the ballot, 3,950 people — or 2.6% of registered voters have voted so far.

Despite middling early voting turnout, the vast majority of Twin Cities voters prefer to vote at their local polling place on Election Day.

Two years ago, 54% of all registered voters eventually turned out in Minneapolis, compared to 34.6% in St. Paul.