Duluth’s notorious former Kozy Bar is poised for demolition, after long legal dispute

The Pastoret and the adjoining Paul Robeson Ballroom at 1st Street and 2nd Avenue E. were most recently home to the Kozy Bar and apartments. Several fires destroyed much of the property, designed by renowned architect Oliver Traphagen. Once stately turn-of-the-century townhouses, the Pastoret Terrace has been owned by the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) since 2016, when Ringsred lost it for failing to pay taxes. In 2018, Ringsred and Respect Starts Here filed a lawsuit seeking a stop to the city’s demolition plans.